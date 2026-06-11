Suspected Russian Hacker Denis Obrezko Charged in Cyber Espionage Case

Denis Obrezko, a suspected Russian hacker, has been charged with facilitating a large-scale cyber espionage campaign carried out by a Russia-aligned group, Void Blizzard. He made his initial appearance in federal court in Boston on June 9, 2020, and is being held without bond. Void Blizzard had been flagged by Microsoft as a new group conducting cyber espionage activity against organizations important to Russian government objectives.

A suspected Russian hacker, Denis Obrezko , 36, was arrested in Thailand last year and charged with facilitating a campaign of cyberattacks carried out by a Russia-aligned group, Void Blizzard .

He made his initial appearance in federal court in Boston on June 9, 2020, and is being held without bond. Void Blizzard had been flagged by Microsoft as a new group conducting cyber espionage activity against organizations important to Russian government objectives. Obrezko is suspected of buying a virtual private server and domain name used to conduct attacks targeting companies in the United States and elsewhere. The case is being prosecuted by the US Department of Justice’s National Security Division





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Denis Obrezko Void Blizzard Russia-Aligned Group Cybersecurity Cyber Espionage Microsoft US Department Of Justice National Security Division US Companies Virtual Private Server Domain Name Mass Email Harvesting NATO Member States Ukraine Government Defense Transportation Media Healthcare Non-Governmental Organizations

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