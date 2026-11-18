A 20-year-old student surrendered to authorities in Cebu City on November 18, 2026, after a guard was shot during a November 17 incident. The suspect claims self-defense.

A 20-year-old student with the alias Jed surrendered to authorities in Cebu City on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. He was identified as the prime suspect in the shooting and stabbing of a security guard near Sunset Drive in Barangay Lahug earlier that week. The incident occurred on Monday, November 17, 2026, prompting a swift police response and investigation into the violent altercation.

Suspect Identity and Arrest Timeline

The apprehended suspect is a Grade 11 student residing in Barangay Kamputhaw. Police personnel located and took him into custody at approximately 1:00 PM on the day following the crime. His surrender marks a significant development in the case, allowing investigators to formally record his statement and examine the circumstances surrounding the attack on the security personnel.

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Victim Condition and Injury Details

The victim, identified by the alias Owen, is 24 years old and a resident of Barangay Lahug. He is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital where his condition is reported to be improving. Owen sustained serious injuries to his back and buttocks during the confrontation. Medical staff are monitoring his recovery from the gunshot and stabbing wounds that resulted from the November 17 incident.

Alleged Motive and Self-Defense Claim

The suspect, Jed, claims that his actions were an act of revenge for a previous assault. He alleges that Owen, or a member of Owen's group, physically attacked him several months prior to the shooting. Jed states that he encountered the security guard during a confrontation and shot him as retaliation. However, he argues that he only stabbed Owen and did not personally fire the gun, claiming he was only carrying a knife at the time.

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Background of Group Rivalry

According to the suspect, the violence stemmed from long-standing friction between his group and Owen's faction. He described the incident as the result of rumors and mutual hostility that had been building over time. Jed asserts that the confrontation escalated due to these preexisting tensions between the two groups involved in the altercation on November 17.

Police Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Authorities are now processing the suspect for the crimes of grievous physical injuries and illegal possession of firearms. The police have secured the scene at Sunset Drive and are gathering additional evidence to corroborate the suspect's account. Legal proceedings will follow once the initial investigation is complete and the medical reports for Owen are finalized.