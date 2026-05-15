Suspect Arrested in Alleged Gunshots at Senate Building

A suspect, alias "Mel Oragon," has been arrested in connection with alleged gunshots at the Senate building. The suspect is facing complaints for violation of the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition and for direct assault.

According to a"24 Oras" report on Friday, authorities said the suspect, alias " Mel Oragon ," is facing complaints for violation of the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition and for direct assault .

He was arrested at the GSIS building, located beside the Senate building, shortly after the alleged gunshots. Initial information indicated that the suspect was allegedly an NBI agent's driver and was in the area to retrieve a bag that was left behind. His lawyer denied his involvement in the shooting, earlier saying that his client had no participation in the incident.

At least seven gunshots rang out at the Senate premises on Wednesday evening, worsening an already-tense situation at the building, which was earlier placed under lockdown. At around 7:30 p.m., acting Senate sergeant-at-arms and retired Police Major General Mao Aplasca announced that they will implement an arrest, without naming the subject.

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa - who is under the Senate's protective custody amid an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) - was also seen with his staff as they boarded an elevator. He came from the office of Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano. A few minutes later, reporters heard noises coming from what seemed to be a grinder.

The noises came from behind a door of the Senate premises that was adjacent to the building of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS). The OSAA said it received information that unknown persons were allegedly attempting to enter the Senate building





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Senate Building Gunshots Comprehensive Law On Firearms And Ammunition Direct Assault Mel Oragon NBI Agent's Driver GSIS Building Senator Ronald \Bato\ Dela Rosa International Criminal Court (ICC) Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) OSAA Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Retired Police Major General Mao Aplasca Senate Premises Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) International Criminal Court (ICC) Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano Senator Ronald \Bato\ Dela Rosa

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