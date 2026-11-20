Peru's Culture Minister Susana Baca discusses the profound impact of Pope Leo XIV's visit and his apology for the Catholic Church's role in slavery, highlighting a watershed moment for Afro-Peruvians.

Peru's first Black culture minister Susana Baca and Pope Leo XIV shared a significant moment during the papal visit to Lima on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. The 82-year-old Latin Grammy-winning musician was selected to perform for the Pontiff, marking a pivotal interaction that symbolized a new era of recognition for Peru's African-descended community.

Papal Visit Highlights Social Ministry

The visit by Pope Leo XIV represented a profound shift in the relationship between the Catholic Church and marginalized groups in Peru. Susana Baca described the Pope as a revelation, noting that his gaze reflected the commitment of a good man deeply rooted in the people. She emphasized that the Pontiff conveys a vision of a church renewed in its social dimension, focusing on core Catholic principles that prioritize the struggle for and commitment to the most vulnerable men and women.

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For Susana Baca, the interaction was not merely ceremonial but spiritual. She observed that the Pope draws closer to his religious foundation by growing among the people. This approach allowed her to find a deeper meaning in his ecclesiastical role, distinguishing it from previous interactions that may have felt more distant or formal. The meeting outside Lima's cathedral underscored the personal connection between the spiritual leader and a key figure in Peruvian culture.

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Music as a Bridge for Communication

Susana Baca utilized her platform to communicate through music rather than words, declining all interview requests prior to the performance to let the art speak for itself. She explained that the Pope, through his humility, opens the door to music and communication with young people across cultures. In every culture, the return of the prodigal son is celebrated, and Susana Baca viewed the Pope's visit as that celebration, answered with music, dance, and flavors for the palate.

This celebration was rooted in the belief that a bond of family between the people and the Pope is essential for such genuine exchanges. Susana Baca felt that this familial bond allowed for a true celebration of the Pope's presence. The performance was not just a display of talent but a gesture of welcome and mutual respect, bridging the gap between the highest offices of the Church and the street-level realities of Peruvian citizens.