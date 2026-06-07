Survey: 71% of Filipino Adults Back Joint Military Drills in West Philippine Sea

An OCTA Research survey shows that 71% of Filipino adults believe joint military exercises with allied nations improve security in the West Philippine Sea, while 14% think they may cause trouble, with support varying by region, socioeconomic class, and age.

A recent survey reveals that a significant majority of Filipino adults support the country's joint military exercises with allied nations in the West Philippine Sea .

The Tugon ng Masa (TNM) survey, conducted by OCTA Research in the first quarter of 2026 and commissioned by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, found that 71% of respondents believe these joint patrols and drills enhance security in the disputed waters. Conversely, 14% view the activities as potentially harmful or destabilizing. The data shows strong backing across most geographic areas, though with notable regional variations.

Support is highest in the National Capital Region and Mindanao at 74% and 73% respectively, while the Visayas and Balance Luzon both recorded 70%. Socioeconomic class also influences perception, with the highest approval at 79% among Class ABC and the lowest at 69% among Class E. At the regional level, MIMAROPA stands out with complete unanimity, followed by SOCCSKSARGEN at 90% and Western Visayas at 87%.

The lowest support figures are observed in BARMM at 50%, Cagayan Valley at 55%, and Central Visayas at 57%. Interestingly, urban respondents are more likely to view the exercises positively than their rural counterparts, with 76% versus 68%. The age breakdown shows the strongest support among the youngest cohort, 78% for those aged 18 to 24, while the 25-44 group showed 66% approval.

The findings point to potential gaps in public understanding, particularly in rural areas and among certain age groups, and suggest a need for more inclusive communication strategies regarding defense policy. OCTA Research highlights that the consistent majority support for cooperative security engagements, such as the annual Balikatan exercises involving multiple allies, carries important implications for policymakers. The data suggests the public generally sees these activities as contributing to regional stability.

The survey was administered from March 19 to 25, 2026, to 1,200 registered voters through face-to-face interviews, with a margin of error of ±3% at a 95% confidence level





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West Philippine Sea Joint Military Exercises OCTA Research Public Opinion Balikatan Philippine Defense Policy Cooperative Security

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