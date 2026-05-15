Surigao del Sur Officials Face Plunder, Graft Complaints Over Alleged Conflicts of Interest

Several officials in Surigao del Sur are facing plunder, graft, and other complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman over alleged conflicts of interest involving infrastructure and procurement projects. The complainants have alleged violations of the Plunder Law, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, the Revised Corporation Code, the Local Government Code, the Government Procurement Reform Act, and provisions of the Revised Penal Code on falsification of documents and malversation of public funds.

Several officials in Surigao del Sur are facing plunder, graft, and other complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman over alleged conflicts of interest involving infrastructure and procurement projects .

Among those named in three separate complaints filed by a group calling itself Task Force Kasanag were Surigao del Sur Rep. Romeo Momo, Surigao del Sur Gov. Johnny Pimentel, and Carrascal Mayor Vicente Hotchkiss Pimentel III. One of the complainants, Mary Helen Polinar Zafra, alleged that Momo and members of his family, who were linked to a private firm based on Securities and Exchange Commission records, entered into about P300 million worth of transactions with local government units.

Surigao del Sur Gov. Johnny Pimentel was accused of owning a construction firm that allegedly secured P482.7 million worth of infrastructure projects from 2016 to 2020. Mayor Vicente Hotchkiss Pimentel III was also named in a separate complaint as the alleged owner of VGP Construction and Supply, which reportedly received infrastructure contracts worth P497.5 million





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Surigao Del Sur Ombudsman Plunder Graft Conflicts Of Interest Infrastructure Projects Procurement Projects Romeo Momo Johnny Pimentel Vicente Hotchkiss Pimentel III Task Force Kasanag Mary Helen Polinar Zafra Securities And Exchange Commission Surigao La Suerte Corp. SLSC J&A Pimentel Construction Department Of Trade And Industry Public-Private Partnership Code DPWH Carrascal VGP Construction And Supply Infrastructure Contracts Graft Complaints Plunder Complaints Malversation Grave Misconduct Code Of Conduct And Ethical Standards For Publ Public Procurement Reform Act Revised Penal Code

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