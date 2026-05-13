Supreme Court urged to resolve petition for Rodrigo Duterte's return from ICC detention

The camp of Veronica "Kitty" Duterte, the youngest daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has asked the Supreme Court to resolve her petition seeking the return of her father from the International Criminal Court (ICC) detention in The Hague, Netherlands.

THE camp of Veronica "Kitty" Duterte, the youngest daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte , has urged the Supreme Court (SC) to resolve her pending petition seeking the return of her father to the country from the International Criminal Court (ICC) detention in The Hague, Netherlands.

Through legal counsel, the younger Duterte filed a motion to resolve the case before the high court on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. She noted that the SC has no substantive action even after 14 months since they filed the petition for habeas corpus, a court order that demands the presentation of an imprisoned person to the court and show good cause for their detention, and six months since their first urgent motion to resolve.

Among the respondents in the petition were Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Rommel Marbil, and PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief Major General Nicolas Torre III. Respected, the continued inaction of this Honorable Court on the petitions, now extending far beyond any reasonable period, undermines the writ and effectively denies the very liberty it seeks to protect.

It also erodes public trust in the judiciary’s role as the ultimate guardian of constitutional rights. It almost amounts to a de facto suspension of the privilege of the writ, far more alarming than any formal suspension permitted under the Constitution.

Duterte was arrested in March 2025 and was immediately flown to The Hague on the basis of the arrest warrant issued against him by the ICC in relation to its ongoing investigation on the alleged crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of his bloody drug war. He was charged with the following crimes:* Murders in or around Davao City during the mayoral period 2013 to 2016) by the Davao Death Squad involving 19 victims alleged to be criminal, including three children.

* Murders of high-value targets during the Presidential period (2016 to 2017) involving 14 victims. * Murders and attempted murders in barangay clearance operations during the presidential period (2016 to 2018) covering 45 victims. Kitty filed the second motion to resolve amid the impending service of arrest warrant to Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, who was identified by the ICC as an indirect co-perpetrator of Duterte for the crime against humanity of murder in the Philippines.

After around six months of absence from the Senate, Dela Rosa showed up in the Senate on Monday, May 11, 2026, where elements from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) allegedly prevented him from going inside the hall, resulting in a staircase chase. Dela Rosa is currently under the chamber’s protective custody until he is able to get all and exhaust all legal remedies to protect himself and until this institution is able to do just the same.

Dela Rosa’s legal counsel sought the intervention of the SC for the issuance of a temporary restraining order against the lawmaker’s arrest. Meanwhile, in an interview in The Hague, Kitty’s sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, criticized those seeking the voluntary surrender of Dela Rosa to the ICC.

The camp of Veronica "Kitty" Duterte, the youngest daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has urged the Supreme Court (SC) to resolve her pending petition seeking the return of her father to the country from the International Criminal Court (ICC) detention in The Hague, Netherlands. Vice President Sara Duterte criticized those seeking the voluntary surrender of Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa to the ICC.

Kitty filed the second motion to resolve amid the impending service of arrest warrant to Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa





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Supreme Court Rodrigo Duterte International Criminal Court Davao Death Squad NBI Arrest Warrant Bato Dela Rosa Philippine National Police Barangay Clearance Operations Crime Against Humanity Arrest

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