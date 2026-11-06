Supreme Court Upholds Five-Year Terms for Barangay and SK Officials, Sets November 2028 Elections

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging RA 12326, ruling the law primarily sets five-year terms for barangay and SK officials rather than postponing elections. The next barangay and SK elections are scheduled for November 2028.

The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of Republic Act 12326, which extends the term of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials to five years and sets the next barangay and SK elections for November 2028.

In a 33-page decision, the High Court dismissed the petition filed by election lawyer Romulo Macalintal, who challenged the law. The ruling was penned by newly installed Supreme Court Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda, who previously served as an associate justice. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed RA 12326 on September 25, 2025. The law limits barangay officials to two consecutive terms and SK officials to a single term.

Also read Marcos picks Zalameda to lead Supreme Court - BusinessWorld Online

The Supreme Court stated that the law's primary purpose is to set the term of office rather than to postpone the election. Therefore, the guidelines established in the 2023 Macalintal decision, which the petitioner cited, do not apply. According to the ruling, setting the next barangay and SK elections for November 2028 merely implements the new five-year term.

Advertisement

Congress Authority to Fix Terms

The court emphasized that Congress possesses the authority to fix, modify, and extend the terms of barangay officials, provided the transition period before the new term takes effect remains reasonable and not unduly long. With incumbent barangay officials elected on October 30, 2023, the court found the November 2028 schedule reasonable and consistent with the five-year term under RA 12326.

The High Court also noted that conducting the barangay and SK elections in 2027 could disrupt the Commission on Elections' preparations for the May 2028 national and local elections. A five-year cycle starting in 2026 would cause future barangay elections to overlap with the 2031 national polls. The court rejected arguments that the law infringes on the public's right to vote.

It emphasized that the key requirement of suffrage is that elections take place regularly at fixed and predictable intervals established by law. The court said RA 12326 did not abolish or indefinitely postpone the barangay and SK elections but changed the statutory term and established a new definite electoral cycle. The Supreme Court clarified that the law does not grant incumbent officials a new term.

Instead, it allows them to remain in office in a holdover capacity, which does not constitute a legislative appointment. The decision stated that the incumbents were elected in October 2023, and their continuation pending the election of their successors is not an appointment by Congress but the operation of a holdover provision that the court has repeatedly sustained.

Advertisement

Petition Challenging the Law

Macalintal had filed a petition seeking a temporary restraining order or status quo ante order to prevent the Office of the President, the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the Commission on Elections from implementing RA 12326. He also asked the court to declare the law inoperative, invalid, and unconstitutional regarding the postponement of the barangay and SK elections.

The court denied his prayer for a temporary restraining order, status quo ante order, and writ of preliminary injunction, dismissing his petition for lack of merit. The Commission on Elections expressed appreciation for the prompt resolution of the issue. Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the decision clears any doubts about the constitutionality of the term-fixing law. Although not unanimous, the Supreme Court decision is now jurisprudence forming part of the law of the land, Garcia told reporters.

With the decision, the electoral calendar for barangay and SK elections is firmly set for November 2028 and every five years thereafter. Officials elected in October 2023 will complete the full five-year term and remain in their positions until their successors are chosen in November 2028. This continuity prevents the disruption that would have occurred had the previous four-year term mandate remained in effect, which would have triggered elections in 2027.

Impact on Local Governance

The ruling marks a significant shift from four to five-year terms for barangay officials, fundamentally altering the governance structure for local village units across the country. The new term structure reduces the maximum number of consecutive terms from three to two, limiting the duration of potential political dominance in local communities. For SK officials, the law imposes a single-term limit.

By framing the law as a term-setting measure rather than an election-delaying decree, the judiciary distinguished it from previous rulings that strictly scrutinized election postponements. The 2023 guidelines regarding election postponements do not apply to RA 12326, the court said. The ruling solidifies the legislative power of Congress to adjust local governance structures without infringing on democratic principles, as long as the intervals remain predictable and fair.