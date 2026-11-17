The Supreme Court announced temporary suspension of court operations in specific Philippine regions on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, due to the 49th ASEAN Summit and power outages. Court deadlines are extended to the next working day, though electronic filing of non-initiatory civil pleadings via email remains operational. Legal practitioners must adjust filing schedules accordingly.

The Supreme Court of the Philippines issued a directive on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, temporarily suspending official court operations in selected jurisdictions across the nation. This administrative halt is directly attributed to the ongoing conduct of the 49th ASEAN Summit and its related diplomatic gatherings, alongside critical infrastructure disruptions affecting specific localities.

Covered Courts and Summit Impact

Judicial proceedings in the Supreme Court and the Offices of the Regional Court Managers for NCR-A and NCR-B are paused to accommodate the security and logistical requirements of the 49th ASEAN Summit. Simultaneously, the Sandiganbayan, the nation's specialized anti-graft court, has suspended its operations for the same summit-related reasons.

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Additional closures are mandated for Regional Trial Court Branch 27 and the 4th Metropolitan Trial Court located in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte. These specific courts in the Siocon-Baliguian-Sirawaii area are affected by localized power interruptions that render standard judicial functions impossible to conduct safely and efficiently on the specified date.

Suspension of Filing Deadlines

Legal practitioners and litigants must note that the filing of both initiatory and non-initiatory pleadings in criminal cases is temporarily suspended. As a direct consequence of this suspension, all statutory deadlines associated with these criminal filings are automatically extended to the next regular working day following November 18, 2026.

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Furthermore, the personal, registered mail, or accredited courier filing of initiatory pleadings in civil cases is also suspended. The respective deadlines for these civil filings are similarly shifted to the next available working day, ensuring that parties do not face adverse rulings due to administrative closures beyond their control.

Digital Filing Exceptions

An important exception exists for civil cases governed by Rule 13-A, the Interim Rule on the Electronic Filing and Service of Pleadings, Judgments, and other Papers in Civil Cases. Under this rule, non-initiatory pleadings in civil cases must continue to be transmitted via digital file format through email.

This digital continuity ensures that the judicial process does not completely halt for all civil litigation, allowing for the maintenance of court records and the progress of ongoing cases even while physical infrastructure and paper-based filings are suspended. Parties relying on email transmission must ensure their digital submissions comply strictly with existing technical specifications.

Legal Reconsideration and Next Steps

In a related legal development, Justice Macalintal has announced an intention to seek reconsideration from the Supreme Court regarding the recent Bureau of Internal Revenue ruling on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. This move suggests continued legal scrutiny of financial regulations and institutional oversight within the country.

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Stakeholders in the legal community are advised to monitor official Supreme Court issuances for further clarifications on the resumption of normal court operations. The extension of deadlines provides a buffer period, but legal teams should prepare for the immediate return to regular court schedules once the ASEAN Summit concludes and power stability is restored in affected areas.