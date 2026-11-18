The Supreme Court voids the dismissal of retired Police Chief Superintendent Bernardo Diaz, citing due process violations by the National Police Commission and the Office of the President.

The Supreme Court of the Philippines has officially reinstated retired Police Chief Superintendent Bernardo Diaz by voiding his administrative dismissal from the Philippine National Police. The high court ruled that the National Police Commission and the Office of the President violated Diaz's fundamental right to due process during the proceedings that led to his removal from service.

Due Process Violations Highlighted by High Court

In a resolution promulgated on Aug. 12, the Supreme Court's First Division granted the Motion for Reconsideration filed by Diaz. This decision reverses the court's earlier resolution from July 29, 2024, which had initially dismissed his petition for certiorari. The ruling specifically declares null and void the administrative decisions issued by the Office of the President on May 10, 2022. Those earlier decisions had affirmed the National Police Commission's ruling that found Diaz liable for nine counts of grave neglect of duty.

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The high court also nullified the Office of the President's resolution dated March 5, 2024. That resolution had reduced the liability findings to four counts of grave neglect of duty but maintained the dismissal and accessory penalties against Diaz. The Supreme Court stated that the totality of circumstances showed the proceedings were tainted with irregularities and disregarded the petitioner's right to due process.

Investigation Triggered by Unsworn Presidential Speech

Diaz served as the chief of Police Regional Office 6 from June 21, 2015, until his relief on July 14, 2016. The administrative case against him originated from a public address given by former president Rodrigo Duterte on July 5, 2016. During this speech, Duterte named Diaz among five police generals allegedly protecting illegal drug operations.

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Following this speech, the National Police Commission formed an investigating team. However, records revealed that the commission explicitly admitted during pre-hearing conferences that Duterte's speech served as the sole mandate for the investigation. The Supreme Court ruled that an unsworn presidential speech does not constitute a valid verbal complaint under Napolcom Memorandum Circular 2016-002. This circular requires complaints to be reduced into formal affidavits before proceedings can begin.

Rejection of Defense Evidence and Procedural Errors

The Supreme Court reprimanded the National Police Commission and the Office of the President for violating administrative due process standards established in Ang Tibay v. Court of Industrial Relations. These standards mandate that quasi-judicial bodies must genuinely consider all evidence presented. To defend against claims of inaction in the anti-illegal drug campaign, Diaz submitted official government documents. These included case operation plans, spot reports, and progress reports prepared by subordinate police officers across the region.

Both disciplining bodies summarily discarded these submissions, labeling them self-serving, hearsay, or devoid of probative value simply because Diaz submitted them himself. Crucially, the National Police Commission and the Office of the President omitted any evaluation of progress and spot reports prepared by other police officers. The Supreme Court noted that ignoring these official reports struck at the core of Diaz's defense and could have disproven three of the four counts of grave neglect of duty.

Irregularities in Charge Framing and Adjudication

The Supreme Court highlighted severe irregularities in how charges were framed and adjudicated throughout the administrative chain. While the National Police Commission's formal charge specified four counts of grave neglect of duty, the commission subsequently found Diaz guilty of nine counts. The Office of the President initially affirmed this nine-count finding in its May 2022 decision. The high court concluded that the Office of the President committed grave abuse of discretion in the resolution of the administrative case. This final ruling restores Diaz's rights and invalidates the punitive measures imposed by lower bodies.