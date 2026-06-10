Supreme Court launches limited-edition Beep cards for 125th anniversary

The Supreme Court of the Philippines releases special commemorative Beep cards featuring the SC complex design, available at LRT/MRT stations and the new SC Gift Shop starting June 2026.

The Supreme Court of the Philippines has launched a limited-edition Beep card as part of its 125th anniversary celebrations. The card, created in partnership with AF Payments Inc., features a stylized rendition of the Supreme Court complex viewed from the LRT, based on digital artwork by Rancho Arcilla of the Office of the Spokesperson.

Two variations of the design have been produced, each inspired by the anniversary theme. The initiative aims to make the Judiciary more accessible and relatable to the public, transforming a familiar commuter item into a small piece of history. According to Supreme Court Spokesperson Atty. Camille Sue Mae L. Ting, the card commemorates 125 years of service to the Filipino people and is one of the meaningful ways to share this milestone beyond the Court's walls.

The limited-edition Beep cards are expected to be available beginning June 2026 at all LRT and MRT stations across Metro Manila, as well as at the newly opened Supreme Court Gift Shop at the SC Main Building in Ermita, Manila. The gift shop, which formally opened on June 4, 2026, offers a curated selection of souvenirs, stationery, and commemorative items that reflect the identity and heritage of the Philippine Judiciary. Atty.

Ting described the items as keepsakes that allow visitors, employees, and supporters to take home a small reminder of this historic milestone. While no official price has been announced, previous limited-edition Beep cards have been priced between P350 and P500 for the card alone, which must be reloaded separately for fare use.

This is not the first time Beep cards have featured unique designs; the National Museum of the Philippines previously released cards highlighting its museum collections, including a popular Spoliarium design by Juan Luna, and the CalligraFilipino series featuring Baybayin script by artist Taipan Lucero. The Supreme Court's newest design marks a unique collaboration between the Judiciary and the public transport sector, appealing to both railfans and transport card collectors.

The SC Gift Shop is located at the lobby of the SC Main Building along Padre Faura Street and will be open to the public from June 5, 2026, from 10am to 3pm. Commuters and collectors can purchase the Beep cards and other merch at the shop. The initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen the Court's connection with the public, making the Judiciary more accessible and relatable.

The Supreme Court's Beep card not only serves as a functional transit pass but also as a collectible that celebrates Philippine judicial heritage. With its availability at major transit stations and the gift shop, it offers a convenient way for commuters and history enthusiasts alike to own a piece of the Supreme Court's 125-year legacy. The design reflects the institution's enduring role in Philippine democracy and its integration into daily life, as seen from the LRT perspective





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Beep Card Supreme Court Philippines 125Th Anniversary Limited-Edition Commemorative

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