Supreme Court dismisses Romualdez petition against Ombudsman plunder investigation

The Supreme Court denied former Speaker Martin Romualdez's petition to stop the Ombudsman's preliminary investigation, saying it is moot since a plunder charge has already been filed before the Sandiganbayan.

The Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by former Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez that sought to stop the Office of the Ombudsman's preliminary investigation against him because the case has become moot.

In a ruling issued on Tuesday, November 4, the High Tribunal said the petition no longer needs to be resolved since a plunder charge had already been filed against Romualdez before the Sandiganbayan, where he was arraigned and pleaded not guilty. The Supreme Court said it dismissed the petition for certiorari filed by Romualdez challenging the preliminary investigation conducted by the Ombudsman, including its application for a preliminary hold departure order and freeze order against him and the alleged use of inadmissible evidence.

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Supreme Court Dismisses Romualdez Petition

It also denied Romualdez's prayer for a temporary restraining order and a writ of preliminary injunction to stop the Ombudsman from continuing the preliminary investigation. In its ruling, the High Tribunal said that the petition had become moot because a plunder charge had already been filed against Romualdez before the Sandiganbayan, where he was arraigned and pleaded not guilty. The Supreme Court also found no exceptional circumstances that would justify resolving the petition despite its having become moot.

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Romualdez is facing a plunder charge alongside former House appropriations panel chairperson Zaldy Co of the Ako Bicol party-list, his personal assistant Joselyn Tragua Sereño, and Felicito Cristobal Guevarra, president of Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation. The charge is in connection with alleged kickbacks from government infrastructure projects, particularly those on flood control. The Ombudsman said Romualdez repeatedly received, directly or indirectly, on at least 15 occasions, commissions, shares, percentages, kickbacks, commitments and other pecuniary benefits aggregating at least P7.44 billion.

These were allegedly received by reason of the respective public offices and positions of Romualdez and his co-accused, including monies derived from contractors, persons and entities with interests in flood control, infrastructure and other government projects funded under the General Appropriations Acts for fiscal years 2022 to 2025. The charge involves alleged kickbacks amounting to P7.44 billion. Romualdez's petition is indeed moot because the Ombudsman already finished its investigation and filed the case on September 7.

Romualdez Faces Plunder Charges

On the same day, the anti-graft court's 3rd Division issued a warrant against Romualdez and ordered his detention. He was arraigned on September 16, 2026, at the New Quezon City Jail, where he pleaded not guilty. He is currently detained in the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas. Plunder is a non-bailable offense, so the only way for Romualdez to avail himself of temporary liberty is through a bail petition, which he has since filed.

The hearing on Romualdez's petition for bail is still ongoing. The Sandiganbayan will assess the prosecution's evidence, and if it finds that the evidence of guilt is strong, it may deny Romualdez's request. GMA News Online has reached out to Romualdez's camp for comment and will publish it as soon as it becomes available. The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology is also probing claims that Romualdez sneaks out of the Quezon City jail.