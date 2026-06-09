Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Constitutionality of Unprogrammed Appropriations in National Budgets

Petitioners have urged the Supreme Court to abolish unprogrammed appropriations in the General Appropriations Act, arguing they serve as loopholes for budget manipulation. The oral arguments involve notable political figures and focus on the distinction between programmed and unprogrammed funds.

On Tuesday, petitioners approached the Supreme Court with a request to eliminate unprogrammed appropriations from the national budget , describing them as a mechanism that enables the manipulation of budget items under the General Appropriations Act .

Vaupetroanji Peña, legal counsel for petitioner and Caloocan 2nd District Representative Edgar Erice, articulated the position during the interpellation of Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan concerning the legality of these appropriations in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 national budgets. She stated that unprogrammed appropriations should be removed entirely because they act as a transfer mechanism or create a gap that allows budget items to be manipulated.

The consolidated petitions also include filings from former Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman, former Senator Aquilino Koko Pimentel III, and the Filipinos for Peace, Justice and Progress Movement Inc., with Congress, the Office of the Executive Secretary, and the House of Representatives named as respondents respectively. Peña emphasized the need to distinguish between programmed and unprogrammed funds, noting that all budget items originate from recommendations made by the President's Cabinet.

However, she argued against maintaining the categorization itself, suggesting that whatever the President, based on his Cabinet's assessment, deems important should be treated with equal significance and should help improve citizens' lives. According to her, safeguarding the national budget demands strict adherence to the established budget ceiling, with any additional funding being channeled through special appropriations rather than through the unprogrammed category.

In response, Solicitor General Darlene Berberabe presented the government's perspective, highlighting that increases in unprogrammed appropriations allocations often become noticeable during or after times of crisis. She cited insights from economists and technical experts, noting that this pattern became particularly evident after the COVID-19 pandemic, which struck in 2020 during the latter part of the Duterte administration.

Berberabe explained that in the aftermath, the Executive adopted a medium-term fiscal framework for the years 2022 to 2028, which was also embraced by Congress and utilized as the foundation for the budget. The oral arguments continue to address the constitutional boundaries of legislative and executive powers in budget formulation, with petitioners contending that unprogrammed appropriations undermine transparency and fiscal discipline





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Unprogrammed Appropriations General Appropriations Act Supreme Court Budget Manipulation Edgar Erice Edcel Lagman Koko Pimentel Filipinos For Peace Justice And Progress National Budget Programmed Funds COVID-19 Pandemic Duterte Administration Medium-Term Fiscal Framework Philippines

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