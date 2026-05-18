Supreme Court Exempts XXX from Criminal Liability Due to Schizophrenia

In a case where XXX was accused of murdering her child, the Supreme Court decided in her favor, finding that her mental disorder was the cause of her actions. They found her exempt from criminal liability under Article 12(1) of the Revised Penal Code.

The Supreme Court decided in a case involving XXX that the medical records showed XXX had a history of schizophrenia at the time of the crime.

While walking with her daughter, XXX allegedly jumped into a river and drowned, causing the death of her child. In her testimony, XXX claimed she lost consciousness shortly after the incident and only regained it later when she was floating in the water. She later learned that her daughter had died. The defense claimed that, as per their evaluation, XXX was suffering from schizophrenia and fit for trial





MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LEGAL_PROCEEDINGS Decisional Criminal Action Decision Sentence Insanity Mental Illness Person Deprived Of Discernment Individual Deprived Of Freedom Drowning Death Schizophrenia Disorder Of Thoughts Formulation Of Test Articulation Of Standard Legal Profession Judicial Opinion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa's ICC pursuit faces strong opposition as OSG seeks SC denial of his motionThe Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) has filed a 83-page comment before the Supreme Court opposing Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa's pursuit of an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for his arrest, seeking the denial of his urgent manifestation and motion. In the comment, the OSG argued that Dela Rosa should be considered a fugitive from justice and that the ICC, being an international court, cannot be extradited according to the OSG.

Read more »

Filipino Supreme Court orders University of Southeastern Philippines to pay damages for death of English major in 2006 fireThe University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) has been ordered to pay P6,450,000 as indemnity to the parents of a victim who died in a tragic fire incident 20 years ago during a beauty pageant organized by a recognized student organization, the Guild of English Students. The court found the deceased's family negligent due to the lack of safety measures and ordered the University, as well as several school officials, to pay damages.

Read more »

The Supreme Court is questioning the legality of enforcing an ICC process inside Philippine territory without Philippine judicial authority.The news text discusses a situation in which a Philippine senator, Ferdinand Magalona dela Rosa, is the subject of an ICC arrest warrant for 'alleged criminal responsibility as an indirect co-perpetrator' in the crimes against humanity of murder from July 3, 2016, until the end of April 2018.

Read more »

USeP Respects Supreme Court Ruling in Cheryl Sarate's Fire TragedyThe USeP, along with several university officials, was found liable for negligence in the death of Cheryl Sarate during a campus beauty pageant in 2006. The Supreme Court ordered the university and its co-respondents to pay damages to Sarate's parents, totaling more than P6.45 million.

Read more »