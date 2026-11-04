Supreme Court Dismisses Romualdez Petition Amid Plunder Case

The Supreme Court of the Philippines dismissed Ferdinand Martin Romualdez's petition to halt the Ombudsman investigation, citing the pending plunder case.

The Supreme Court of the Philippines has officially dropped the petition filed by former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, which sought to block the Office of the Ombudsman from continuing its probe into his alleged involvement in a massive infrastructure fraud. The high court ruled on Wednesday that the legal challenge had become moot following the filing of a substantial plunder case against him before the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court.

Legal Basis for Dismissal

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and the justices sitting en banc determined that there was no longer any procedural necessity to resolve Romualdez's petition for certiorari. This decision stems directly from the fact that the Ombudsman had already initiated criminal proceedings, leading to the former legislative leader being arraigned and entering a plea of not guilty to the charges.

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The judicial body also formally denied Romualdez's request for a temporary restraining order or a writ of preliminary injunction. These legal tools were intended to prevent the Ombudsman from proceeding with its ongoing preliminary investigation into the allegations surrounding his conduct and administrative responsibilities during his tenure as speaker.

Allegations and Financial Scope

The ₱7.4-billion plunder case at the center of this legal battle alleges that Romualdez collaborated with former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co to orchestrate a kickback scheme. This scheme allegedly targeted government-funded flood control and other infrastructure projects executed between the years 2022 and 2025, diverting public funds through illicit means.

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Romualdez had previously challenged the integrity of the investigation, specifically questioning the Ombudsman's application for a preliminary hold departure order and a freeze order against his assets. He further argued that the prosecution relied on inadmissible evidence, a contention the Supreme Court effectively sidestepped by declaring the petition moot due to the active criminal docket.

Political Context and Timeline

This controversy gained significant momentum in 2025 after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered a comprehensive investigation into alleged irregularities within flood control projects. The directive came after revelations surfaced regarding questionable government-funded infrastructure works, including reports of substandard construction quality and entirely non-existent projects across various regions.

The scandal quickly triggered widespread congressional investigations and prompted a government-wide examination of all public works contracts. As a result, numerous contractors, government officials, and lawmakers are currently facing intense scrutiny from oversight bodies seeking to uncover the full extent of the alleged corruption network.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

With the Supreme Court dismissing the procedural petition, the legal focus now shifts entirely to the substantive trial at the Sandiganbayan. The court will proceed with hearing evidence related to the plunder charges, where the prosecution must prove beyond reasonable doubt that Romualdez and Co conspired to steal state funds.

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The arraignment phase is complete, and the defense team will now prepare their strategy in response to the criminal complaints. All parties involved await further court dates as the judicial process moves forward without the interference of the previous injunction requests.