The Supreme Court denied the consolidated habeas corpus petitions filed by Rodrigo Duterte's children, ruling the writ cannot be enforced since he is in ICC custody in The Hague. Nine justices voted to dismiss, four dissented.

The Supreme Court has dismissed the consolidated habeas corpus petitions filed by the children of former President Rodrigo Duterte, ruling that the writ cannot be enforced because he is already in the custody of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

The decision, penned by Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao, was released on Tuesday, November 24, just days before Duterte's ICC trial is scheduled to begin on November 30. Nine justices voted to deny the petitions, four dissented, and Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan was absent due to official business. The High Court declared the petitions moot and invalid. The Philippine courts cannot enforce the writ since Duterte is already in ICC custody abroad, the SC said.

Also read ICC Pre-Trial Chamber Establishes Standard Procedure for External Submissions in Duterte Drug War Investigation

Habeas Corpus Enforceability Limits

A writ of habeas corpus is an extraordinary legal remedy used against illegal detention and is enforceable only within the Philippines. This reflects the principle that a court cannot exercise authority outside its territory over persons or property located in another State, the SC explained. Since Duterte is now under ICC custody in The Hague, Philippine courts cannot enforce a writ affecting his detention or release, the High Court said.

Advertisement

The petition was filed by Duterte's children Sebastian, Veronica, and Paolo Duterte, a day after his arrest in March 2025. They separately filed petitions for habeas corpus, a legal remedy used to challenge unlawful detention and seek a person's release. The Office of the Solicitor General argued that the petitions had become moot because a writ issued by Philippine courts cannot be enforced outside the country.

The High Court noted that Duterte is already participating in ICC proceedings and has pursued remedies available under its rules. His children were also aware of the basis of his detention and were actively challenging it before the ICC. Because habeas corpus examines whether detention prior to transfer to a court is legal, issuing the writ would serve no practical purpose here, the SC said.

Officials No Longer Have Custody

The ruling also stated that the writ could no longer be enforced against the Philippine officials named in the petitions because Duterte's arrest and transfer to the ICC had already been completed. Regardless of whether these actions were lawful, the officials no longer had custody or control over him. Duterte is not just beyond the Court's coercive powers but also stands accused before an international tribunal that has assumed jurisdiction over his person, the SC said.

The High Court clarified that dismissing the petitions did not necessarily mean Duterte's arrest and transfer to the ICC were lawful or that his constitutional rights had not been violated. The decision only addressed whether habeas corpus is the proper remedy under the current circumstances. Any purported violation of Duterte's rights, including claims for compensation or liability, must be pursued through the appropriate legal proceedings rather than through a petition for habeas corpus, the SC said.

Advertisement

The SC also clarified that it was not deciding whether it is proper for Duterte to seek relief before the ICC, noting that related issues are more aptly addressed in a separate pending case, G.R. No. 278747.

Duterte Arrest and ICC Transfer Details

Duterte was arrested on March 11, 2025, by local authorities based on an arrest warrant issued by the ICC amid its ongoing investigation into alleged crimes against humanity during the implementation of his drug war from 2011 to 2019, when he was mayor of Davao City and subsequently President. He was immediately flown to the Netherlands via private jet for turnover to the ICC.

The former President is facing three counts of crimes against humanity for murder and attempted murder involving at least 78 victims during his war against illegal drugs. He has been detained in The Hague since March 2025. He appeared before judges of the International Criminal Court in The Hague on September 16, 2026, for a status conference in his case involving alleged crimes against humanity. The SC decision comes days before Duterte's ICC trial scheduled on November 30.

The High Court's ruling emphasized that a writ of habeas corpus is a domestic remedy enforceable only within the country. The consolidated petitions were denied as moot, with the SC stating that Philippine courts cannot enforce a writ affecting his detention or release while he is in ICC custody. The ruling also noted that Duterte's children were actively challenging his detention before the ICC, and that any claims for compensation or liability must be pursued through appropriate legal proceedings.