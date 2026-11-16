Supreme Court Dismisses False Impeachment Claims Against Marcos Jr

Fact check reveals the Supreme Court issued no impeachment recommendation for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. False claims stemmed from a budget ruling. Learn the legal facts on presidential immunity and congressional powers.

The Supreme Court of the Philippines explicitly did not rule on or recommend the impeachment of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., despite widespread claims circulating on social media platforms. These false narratives originated from a misunderstanding of the High Tribunal's recent constitutional ruling regarding the national budget, which was incorrectly interpreted by internet users as a call for his removal from office.

Facebook user Gamol Adam Bustalino amplified this disinformation by posting a graphic featuring a photo of President Marcos alongside the Supreme Court logo. The post falsely asserted that the Court had opened the possibility of impeaching the President. As of the fact-check report, the specific social media post had garnered 10,500 reactions, 1,600 comments, and 716 shares, with many commenters praising the High Court for its alleged move to hold the President accountable.

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Supreme Court Ruling on Budget Laws

The false claim stemmed directly from the Supreme Court's October 20 ruling, which declared certain appropriations in the 2024 and 2025 General Appropriations Acts unconstitutional. The High Tribunal addressed specific budgetary items that violated constitutional provisions, but the decision was strictly limited to fiscal legality and had absolutely no mention of impeachment proceedings against the Chief Executive.

In its detailed ruling, the High Tribunal wrote that while the doctrine of operative fact preserves irreversible programs whose beneficiaries acted in good faith, this legal principle does not extend to punishing the President. The Court's jurisdiction in this matter was confined to striking down illegal expenditures, not initiating political charges against the head of state.

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Legal Immunity and Impeachment Rules

Contrary to the viral claims, the Supreme Court did not explicitly call for or suggest initiating impeachment proceedings against Marcos. Impeachment is a power vested exclusively in Congress, not the judiciary. The Court's role is to interpret the law, and it does not possess the authority to recommend or order the removal of a sitting President through impeachment processes.

Furthermore, President Marcos is currently protected from new impeachment proceedings due to a specific legal provision. The one-year immunity rule prevents any new impeachment complaints from being filed for one year following the dismissal of previous complaints. This protection ensures that the President is not subjected to repeated political harassment through the impeachment process within a short timeframe.

History of Previous Complaints

The immunity protection applies because two impeachment complaints were already filed against Marcos in January. These prior complaints accused him of violating the Constitution, graft and corruption, and betrayal of public trust. However, these initial complaints were later dismissed by the proper authorities, triggering the one-year immunity period.

Under current law, an impeachable official like the President can only undergo one impeachment proceeding per year. Since the previous complaints from January were dismissed, no new proceedings can be initiated until the one-year period expires. This legal framework effectively shields President Marcos from impeachment attempts until January 2027.

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Combating Budget Disinformation

The misinterpretation of the Supreme Court's budget ruling highlights the importance of verifying sources when complex legal decisions go viral. The Court's decision on the 2024 and 2025 national budgets was a fiscal review, not a political condemnation. Separating judicial budgetary oversight from political impeachment mechanisms is crucial for accurate public understanding.

Fact checkers and digital literacy advocates continue to battle such disinformation. Readers are encouraged to report suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in their network by contacting Rappler at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one fact check at a time to ensure the public receives accurate information about high-stakes political and legal developments.