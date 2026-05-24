Supreme Court clears doubts, won't rule on Duterte, Dela Rosa petition until Monday

The message stated that the court had not yet decided on the main petition filed by former president Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, despite ongoing public discussions related to the case.

The Supreme Court cleared up doubts on Sunday, stating that it hasn't made up its mind on a crucial case involving former president Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa.

The Court's spokesperson confirmed that it would post its considerations on Monday regarding the petition they denied, which included former Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and other respondents. The clarification was made amidst speculation by Justice Marvic Leonen, who was quoted as indicating the court would release its decision on Duterte and Dela Rosa's main petition on Monday. However, his statements were later clarified as taken out of context





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Supreme Court Petition Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa Temporary Restraining Order Status Quo Ante Order Lucas Bersamin Integrated Bar Of The Philippines Marawi City Justice Marvic Leonen Separate Opinion Context Posting Monday Case

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