Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda highlights the critical role of interpreters in ensuring equal justice for Filipinos, including deaf individuals, at the 11th National Convention.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda emphasized the indispensable role of court interpreters in safeguarding the constitutional rights of Filipino citizens during legal proceedings. Speaking at the 11th National Convention and Seminar of the Judicial Interpreters of the Philippines Inc., he underscored that linguistic barriers must never prevent individuals from exercising their right to be heard. The event took place in Tagaytay City late this week, bringing together legal professionals dedicated to removing communication obstacles within the Philippine judicial system.

Ensuring Fundamental Rights for All Filipinos

Zalameda asserted that the capacity to understand and be understood is not a privilege reserved for the few, but a fundamental necessity for every citizen. He stated that this right must be afforded equally to all Filipinos, particularly those who are non-native speakers of Philippine languages or individuals with hearing impairments. The Chief Justice made these remarks to highlight the moral and legal imperative for accurate communication in courtrooms across the nation.

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The high court official stressed that interpreters perform functions that extend far beyond simple word-to-word translation. Their duty requires them to accurately convey the nuanced meaning and intent behind every statement made in a courtroom setting. This precise communication ensures that parties, witnesses, and accused persons can participate meaningfully in judicial proceedings without being disadvantaged by language differences or hearing loss.

Deaf Community Access and December Rules

To institutionalize these protections, Zalameda cited the Supreme Court's adoption of the Rules on Filipino Sign Language Interpreting in the Judiciary in December 2025. These rules were specifically designed to guarantee equal access to justice for deaf Filipinos, addressing long-standing disparities in the legal system. By formalizing the use of sign language interpreters, the high court aims to ensure that deaf individuals are not excluded from vital legal processes due to communication barriers.

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The adoption of these rules reflects a broader commitment by the judiciary to inclusivity and fairness. It mandates that courts provide the necessary support and resources to facilitate the participation of deaf litigants. This structural change ensures that deaf citizens can navigate the legal system with the same ease and dignity as their hearing counterparts, thereby upholding the principle of equal protection under the law.

Executive Judge and Prosecutor Perspectives

In a separate message, Executive Judge Michael Maranan of the Tagaytay City Regional Trial Court reinforced the essential nature of interpreters' work. He stated that interpreters are crucial in ensuring that language never becomes an obstacle to justice in his jurisdiction. His comments reflect the growing recognition among trial court judges that linguistic support is a prerequisite for fair trials and proper administration of justice.

Former court interpreter and current prosecutor May-Ann Beting-Pilpil also addressed the attendees, urging interpreters to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. She emphasized that these duties must be performed with diligence regardless of whether their work is being directly monitored or publicly recognized. Her call for ethical conduct highlights the trust placed in interpreters to maintain the accuracy and fairness of judicial records.

Convention Seminars and Code of Conduct

The two-day convention organized by the Judicial Interpreters of the Philippines Inc. featured comprehensive seminars on various aspects of judicial interpretation. Topics included the specific duties of interpreters and their increasing role in the judiciary's e-Court management systems. These sessions were designed to equip interpreters with the technical and procedural knowledge required in modern digital court environments.

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Additionally, the program covered the 2025 Code of Conduct and Accountability for Court Officials and Personnel. This module ensured that interpreters are well-versed in the ethical guidelines and accountability measures that apply to all court staff. The Office of the Spokesman confirmed that these educational components were integral to the convention, aiming to standardize practices and enhance service quality across the judiciary.

Chief Justice Zalameda also reaffirmed the Supreme Court's commitment to providing court personnel with continuing education, support, and resources. This investment in professional development is intended to improve the overall quality of services provided by interpreters and other judicial staff. By prioritizing training and resource allocation, the high court seeks to build a more efficient and accessible judicial system for all Filipinos.