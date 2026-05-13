Supreme Court Asks Marcos Administration to Comment on Senator Dela Rosa's ICC Warrant Petition

The Supreme Court has asked the Marcos administration to comment on Senator Bato Dela Rosa's petition seeking to block his International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant through a temporary restraining order (TRO). The parties are mandated to respond within 72 hours of the resolution's receipt. Asking for comments is part of the standard process in SC cases. The SC did not announce if it gave a TRO or not, but it could be interpreted that the SC – at least for the time being – did not issue one.

The Supreme Court has asked the Marcos administration to comment on Senator Bato Dela Rosa 's petition seeking to block his International Criminal Court ( ICC ) warrant through a temporary restraining order ( TRO ).

The parties are mandated to respond within 72 hours of the resolution's receipt. Asking for comments is part of the standard process in SC cases. The SC did not announce if it gave a TRO or not, but it could be interpreted that the SC – at least for the time being – did not issue one.

After Dela Rosa was found criminally liable, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber issued a warrant of arrest against the former Philippine National Police (PNP) who first implemented Duterte's drug war. Dela Rosa was allegedly involved in the creation of 'a network of perpetrators' responsible for carrying out systematic killings under the war on drugs. In November 2025 – months before the ICC confirmed its warrant – Dela Rosa immediately filed a petition with the High Court seeking to block the warrant.

Dela Rosa had also asked the SC to order the Marcos administration not to enforce the warrant and to refrain from transmitting any ICC-related communication. He has repeatedly said he will continue taking refuge in the Senate until the High Court decides on his petition. The High Court already Dela Rosa's fate lies on the Supreme Court. He has repeatedly said he will continue taking refuge in the Senate until the High Court decides on his petition.

The SC did not announce if it gave a TRO or not, but it could be interpreted that the SC – at least for the time being – did not issue one





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Supreme Court ICC Warrant TRO Bato Dela Rosa International Criminal Court Philippine National Police Duterte's Drug War Network Of Perpetrators Systematic Killings Recruited Individuals Ombudsman Jesus Crispin 'Boying' Remulla ICC Warrant Senate High Court Supreme Court TRO ICC ICC Pre-Trial Chamber Warrant Of Arrest First Implemented Duterte's Drug War Creation Of 'A Network Of Perpetrators' Systematic Killings Under The War On Drugs Recruited Individuals They Could Trust And Con Months Before The ICC Confirmed Its Warrant Filing A Petition With The High Court Seeking Asking The SC To Order The Marcos Administrati Asking The SC To Refrain From Transmitting Any Repeatedly Said He Will Continue Taking Refuge High Court Already Dela Rosa's Fate Lies On Th He Has Repeatedly Said He Will Continue Taking

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