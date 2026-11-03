Supreme Court Accepts Naga City Land for New Hall of Justice

The Supreme Court formally accepted a land donation from Naga City to construct a new Hall of Justice, aiming to improve judicial access and accountability in the region.

The Supreme Court of the Philippines has officially accepted a land donation from the local government of Naga City to construct a new Hall of Justice. This development marks a significant step toward enhancing the infrastructure for the judiciary within the city. The formal acceptance occurred on October 30 during a ceremonial signing of the Deed of Donation.

Land Donation Details and Official Presence

The property transferred to the Judiciary covers an area of 2,444 square meters. It is located within the Naga City Hall compound, where the existing Hall of Justice currently operates. Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo was present at the event alongside Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen and Associate Justice Jose Midas P. Marquez. Former Vice President and current Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo also attended the ceremony.

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Building Modern Judicial Infrastructure

The new facility will replace the outdated structures currently housed inside the city hall complex. Court Administrator Raul B. Villanueva accepted the donation on behalf of the Judiciary. He expressed gratitude to the Naga City government for its generosity. The administration stated that the gift carries a deep sense of responsibility to create a space that respects every person's dignity.

Chief Justice Emphasizes Service Quality

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo delivered a keynote address highlighting the importance of service in the legal system. He noted that while buildings are made of glass, concrete, and steel, their true value comes from the work they facilitate. Gesmundo stressed that the quality of justice dispensed defines the institution more than its physical structure. He urged officials to ensure speedy and accurate administration of justice for all municipalities under the court's jurisdiction.

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Justice Leonen Focuses on Public Trust

Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen addressed the challenges faced by citizens seeking legal recourse. He emphasized that earning public trust requires consistent action rather than mere promises. Leonen stated that judges and court personnel must follow through on their commitments to win the confidence of individuals. He argued that providing fair chances to people builds what no court can construct alone.

Mayor Robredo Links Courts to Accountability

Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo reiterated the city's commitment to zero tolerance for corruption. She highlighted the essential role of courts in hearing cases promptly to uphold accountability. Robredo stated that strong local governments require strong judiciaries to function effectively. Without courts capable of deciding cases fully, policies of accountability remain meaningless. The donation supports this shared vision of accessible and high-quality justice.