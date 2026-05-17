Supporters of VP Z. Duterte and Sen. Dela Rosa Face Delay at Delayed Prayer Rally

Organizers of a prayer rally by supporters of Vice President Sara Z. Duterte and Senator Ronald M. Dela Rosa wait for other supporters outside Freedom Park, Roxas Avenue, after their rally was delayed two hours by 'Filipino time.' Despite the delay, they maintained their support for the pair and vowed to stage a protest if Vice President Sara Z. Duterte is convicted.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 May 2026) — Supporters of Vice President Sara Z. Duterte and Senator Ronald M. Dela Rosa were supposed to stage a prayer rally scheduled at 3:00 pm here at Freedom Park, Roxas Avenue, to pray for the impeached Vice President and dela Rosa, presently classified by the International Criminal Court ( ICC ) as ‘suspect at-large’ for alleged crimes against humanity during the bloody ‘war on drugs’ of then President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

As of 5:00, two hours after the supposed start of the rally, organizers were still waiting. MindaNews counted While waiting for other pro-Duterte and pro-Bato supporters to arrive, Abby Mahipus, organizer for the Prayer Rally and president of the 24/7 Volunteers Vloggers ni Tatay Digong said the delay is due to ‘Filipino time’





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Prayer Rally Delayed Senate ICC Filipino Time

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