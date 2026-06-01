Support for Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Rises to 74% in Philippines - OCTA Survey

A new OCTA Research survey shows that 74% of Filipinos believe Vice President Sara Duterte should face a Senate impeachment trial, up from 69% in March. Support is highest in Visayas and NCR, but lowest in Mindanao, her family's stronghold.

According to the latest Tugon ng Masa survey conducted by OCTA Research from April 20 to 24, 74% of adult Filipinos believe Vice President Sara Duterte should face an impeachment trial in the Senate.

This marks an increase from 69% in March 2026, as reported in the previous survey. The poll, released on Monday, involved face-to-face interviews with 1,200 respondents aged 18 and above nationwide, with a margin of error of ±3% at a 95% confidence level. Among the respondents, 21% disagreed with the idea of a Senate trial, while 4% remained undecided. The survey highlights significant regional variations.

Support for the impeachment trial was highest in the Visayas at 82%, followed by the National Capital Region at 81%, and the rest of Luzon outside Metro Manila at 77%. In contrast, Mindanao recorded the lowest support at 58%, with the highest opposition rate of 41%. OCTA described this as the Mindanao divergence, noting that the region has historically been a political stronghold of the Duterte family.

The report stated that the national figure of 74% conveys broad public backing but obscures a pronounced regional fault line. Among socioeconomic classes, support was consistent: 74% among Class ABC, 75% among Class D, and 73% among Class E. The survey was conducted before the formal filing of impeachment complaints against Duterte on May 11. The complaints include charges such as culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, bribery, and other high crimes.

Duterte has not yet issued a public response through her defense team; spokesperson Michael Poa has not replied to requests for comment as of this writing. OCTA stressed that the survey question is specifically about support for a Senate trial as a constitutional process, not a verdict on guilt or a prediction of conviction. The survey's subnational estimates for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao each carry a margin of error of ±6% at a 95% confidence level.

When compared to previous Tugon ng Masa polls, support has fluctuated; the increase from 69% in March to 74% in April is notable, but OCTA warns that these earlier surveys were conducted under different circumstances and should be used only as reference points, not as a direct trend line. The findings underscore a significant regional divide, with Mindanao showing markedly less support, reflecting the Duterte family's strong political base in the region.

The survey offers a glimpse into the public's view on the procedural step of an impeachment trial, which is a key mechanism in the Philippine constitutional framework for holding high-ranking officials accountable





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