SunStar Davao Journalists Win Big at ATMA 2026

SunStar Davao journalists earned top honors at the 2026 Archbishop Thibault Media Awards for stories on peace, faith, and social justice. SunStar Davao won three of the 11 major awards at the ceremony, highlighting the publication's commitment to values-driven and socially relevant journalism.

SunStar Davao journalists earned top honors at the 2026 Archbishop Thibault Media Awards for stories on peace, faith, and social justice . SunStar Davao won three of the 11 major awards at the ceremony, highlighting the publication's commitment to values-driven and socially relevant journalism.

The Fratelli Tutti Award or Pacem in Terris Award on Peace, Justice and Liberty was won by David Ezra Francisquete for his Bangsamoro story, while his other story, Inside Bangsamoro: Reflection on Moro's Identity, won the Fratelli Tutti Award for the same category. The Familiaris Consortio Award was won by a story reflecting family values aligned with Church teachings and Filipino culture, while the Evangelii Gaudium Award honored journalism that contributes to evangelization and highlights social realities through a lens of faith





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sunstar Davao Archbishop Thibault Media Awards 2026 Peace Faith Social Justice Journalism Values-Driven Socially Relevant Bangsamoro Moro People Family Values Church Teachings Filipino Culture Evangelization Social Realities Lens Of Faith Communicate Truth Form Minds Touch Hearts Build Understanding Gospel Values Interreligious Dialogue Storytelling Partner In Promoting Truth Promote Peace Build A More Caring And Hopeful Society Integrity Compassion Responsibility Dignity Of Every Person Church Communities Wider Society Values-Driven Journalism Socially Relevant Journalism Values-Driven And Socially Relevant Journalism Archbishop Clovis Thibault Media Award Fratelli Tutti Award Pacem In Terris Award Familiaris Consortio Award Evangelii Gaudium Award

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marcos to PMA 2026 grads: Your loyalty is not to any individual, political interestPresident Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. on Saturday called on the new graduates of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) to veer away from politics, reminding them that their loyalty lies with the nation and not with any individual.

Read more »

International Museum Day 2026: Free admissions, heritage tours, and special events to check outMuseums across the Philippines are opening their doors with free admission days, heritage walks, workshops, and interactive activities in celebration of International Museum Day 2026.

Read more »

Nash Lim finishes fourth in 2026 Tour of Luzon, aiming for future titlesKnown as one of the Philippines' brightest cycling talents, Nash Lim finished fourth in the individual general classification of the 2026 Tour of Luzon, improving from his 15th-place finish in 2025. Despite missing the podium in all 14 stages, he was consistently in the mix in the individual GC with four top-five finishes.

Read more »

Cooking mamas mean business in Clash of Kawali 2026Manila Standard’s cooking showdown, Clash of Kawali, returned on Saturday, May 9, with its Mother’s Day Special, challenging contestants to cook a full

Read more »