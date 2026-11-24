Jalen Green scored 25 points and Devin Booker added 22 as the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 123-119 in overtime. The Pelicans lost their fourth straight and 10th of 11.

Jalen Green scored 25 points and Devin Booker added 22 points and eight assists as the Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-119 in overtime on Monday night at Smoothie King Center.

The Suns won their fourth straight game while handing New Orleans its fourth straight loss. Collin Gillespie scored five of his 18 points in overtime, including a runner in the lane that capped a 10-2 run and gave Phoenix a 119-113 lead with 1:47 remaining. Dillon Brooks produced 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds, and Miles Bridges tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Suns.

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Pelicans Stars Drive First Half

Jordan Poole led the Pelicans with a game-high 28 points, all in the first three quarters. He made his first nine shots, including six 3-pointers, and scored 17 in the first half, after which Phoenix led 56-54. Zion Williamson registered 25 points, and Saddiq Bey added 21 for New Orleans.

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Derik Queen had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Pelicans, but missed four of five free throws in the fourth quarter, when New Orleans missed six of 12 from the line. Jeremiah Fears had 11 assists but missed 14 of 17 shots, after scoring 29 points in a loss at San Antonio on Saturday. Trey Murphy struggled as he works back from knee soreness that sidelined him for seven of New Orleans' previous eight games.

He shot 4 of 14 from the floor and 1 of 6 from 3-point range. The Pelicans have dropped 10 of 11 since starting 4-4. Late in the fourth quarter, Booker's fadeaway from the free-throw line gave the Suns a 109-107 lead with 31.6 seconds left. Fears tied the game with a left-handed layup on the next possession.

Suns Edge Out in Overtime

Herbert Jones stole the ball from Booker but missed a half-court heave, sending the game to overtime tied at 109-109. In overtime, Phoenix pulled away with a 10-4 run that included Booker's jumper, Gillespie's layup as he was fouled and Bridges' 3-pointer. New Orleans' Fears and Booker each split a pair of free throws before Bey drained a contested 3-pointer with 25.7 seconds to play, pulling the Pelicans within 120-117.

Bridges made 1 of 2 foul shots, and Bey missed a contested 3-point attempt. Brooks hit two free throws, sealing the Suns' victory. Late in the third quarter, Poole scored eight consecutive points during a 15-0 run, including a trey from the wing on which he drew a flagrant-1 foul, as the Pelicans surged to an 83-73 lead. Phoenix used a 14-3 rally to take a 104-100 lead on Green's 3-pointer with 3:01 left.

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The Pelicans countered with a 6-0 spurt punctuated by Fears' putback, but Gillespie's wide-open layup put Phoenix ahead 107-106 with 1:09 to go. The Suns visit Houston in NBA Cup West Group A play on Wednesday.