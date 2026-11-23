Filipino-American Sunny Villapando, born and raised in Los Angeles, returned to her roots and helped Alas Pilipinas capture its first SEA Games beach volleyball gold. She now aims to represent the Philippines on an even bigger stage.

Filipino-American beach volleyball player Sunny Villapando helped Alas Pilipinas capture its historic first Southeast Asian Games beach volleyball gold, a milestone she reached at the 33rd SEA Games.

Born and raised about 11,760 kilometers away in Los Angeles, California, the Philippines was never far from her mind. She is an ArenaPlus ambassador, with ArenaPlus described as the number one Pagcor-licensed online sportsbook in the Philippines. Villapando grew up in Los Angeles to an American mother and a Filipino father in a family deeply involved in volleyball.

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Villapando Returns To Volleyball After Corporate Break

She picked up the sport at an early age, eventually earning a scholarship to play at Stanford University before moving on to the University of Southern California. She eventually took a break from volleyball to explore a corporate career and what she fondly called her various side quests, like golf. But stepping away from what she considered her first love left her feeling that something was missing.

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Her return to the sport began taking shape about two years ago, when she reconnected with old friend and longtime competitor Brooke Van Sickle, a two-time Premier Volleyball League champion and three-time Most Valuable Player. Brooke was the one who kind of planted the seed, Villapando told ArenaPlus. I was just starting to get back into volleyball again. And she was like, Sunny, your dad is full Filipino.

Why do you not try to come back out here? She was really the one that was influencing that decision. The Filipino-American player got in touch with the national team coaches, went through a tryout, and, eight months after her conversation with Brooke, was ready to move to the Philippines. With roots in Quezon province, Villapando grew up watching the Olympics and understanding the importance of representation.

Historic SEA Games Gold For Alas Pilipinas Beach Volleyball

She reached a major milestone in her journey with Alas Pilipinas at the 33rd SEA Games, helping the team capture a historic first beach volleyball gold. But for the ArenaPlus ambassador, that achievement is only the beginning as she hopes to represent the country on an even bigger stage, embracing the opportunity to be part of something that has yet to be accomplished.

I have always been somebody who does not shy away from wanting to be the first to try to do something or at least give it my best shot, Villapando said. For us to not have that representation on the global sports scale kind of blows my mind considering that volleyball is so big here. And we also have the best beaches. So, come on, like, why?

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Joining the national team for its SEA Games preparations, which she described as a marathon, also meant building chemistry with new teammates, adjusting to a different system, and making the most of the resources available to them. But as a competitor, Villapando found common ground with her teammates in their shared desire to bring home the gold. Every day at practice was like a fight until the SEA Games.

Niche Beach Volleyball Needs More Support And Recognition

Finally having won that was like all sunshine and rainbows, because when you think about how much time we had all spent thinking about that moment and then for it to become real, it was just such a good feeling, Villapando said. Beach volleyball remains relatively niche, with fewer dedicated players and a less-established development pathway than its indoor counterpart.

Having experienced how volleyball can open doors, she sees support from partners like ArenaPlus, which recognize athletes hard work, as key to creating more opportunities and giving the sport the recognition it deserves. It means the world to have partners that believe in the sport and the athletes. There is not that many eyes on the sport. And, like, when you think about it from a business perspective, the story goes unseen, untold, unsold, she said.

I would not be here in the Philippines if it was not for volleyball, if it was not for my sport. I would not have all these opportunities or doors open without my sport, she said. The first gold gave Alas Pilipinas beach volleyball its moment in the sun. Villapando wants to make sure the sport stays there.