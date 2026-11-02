Sun Life Expands Cycling with Bike and Run Event in Cavite

Sun Life launches its new Bike and Run event on November 8 in Imus, Cavite. The initiative promotes active lifestyles and family bonding through inclusive cycling and running categories for all ages.

MANILA, Philippines - Sun Life is combining family time, fitness passion, and sports community spirit through its upcoming Bike and Run event on November 8. The activity will take place at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite. This initiative promotes an active lifestyle by offering activities suitable for individuals of all ages and varying fitness levels. The event aims to strengthen family bonds while encouraging broader community participation in health and wellness.

Expanding Wellness Through Running Events

Building on the success of its signature cycling events, Sun Life is taking its wellness advocacy a step further. The trusted financial institution is officially expanding its sports platform to include running. This move creates fresh, inclusive avenues for Filipinos to embrace active lifestyles. The goal is to help participants build stronger connections with their families through shared physical activity.

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The newly minted Sun Life Bike and Run is designed to break down barriers to fitness. It offers something for everyone, from seasoned endurance athletes to families taking their first steps toward wellness together. True to its community-first spirit, the event features a diverse lineup of categories tailored to various fitness levels and interests. This approach ensures that physical activity is accessible and enjoyable for a wide demographic.

Diverse Categories For All Participants

The lineup includes rigorous sixty-kilometer and forty-five-kilometer bike rides for those seeking a serious endurance challenge. These longer distances cater to experienced cyclists who want to push their limits. Complemented by a fifteen-kilometer ride, the event offers a shorter, more accessible route for casual riders. This variety allows participants to choose a distance that matches their current fitness goals.

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Dedicated kids and family rides are also crafted to introduce children to the joys of movement early on. These sessions encourage parents and kids to build healthy habits side by side. For runners and walkers, a brand-new five-kilometer run is also on tap. This addition opens the festivities to participants on foot and welcomes those who may not own a bicycle but share a passion for staying active.

Registration And Logistics Details

Registration is ongoing for those interested in participating in this inclusive event. Interested participants may sign up through Sunrise Events. Alternatively, they can visit the Sun Life Cycle PH event information page for registration details. The platform ensures that all potential attendees can easily access the necessary information to join the movement.

Race kits may be claimed on November 5 and 6, from eleven a.m. to eight p.m. The collection point is located on the second floor of One Bonifacio High Street in Bonifacio Global City. This centralized location provides convenient access for participants coming from various parts of the metro area.

Championing Holistic Health In Philippines

For Sun Life, integrating running into an already established cycling program reflects a deeper mission. The goal is to make holistic health accessible to all citizens. While cycling has successfully built strong communities through its outdoor appeal and camaraderie, the addition of a run category broadens the tent. It invites a wider spectrum of participants to join the movement.

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The event ensures that regardless of age, background, or equipment, everyone has a place at the starting line. Ultimately, the Sun Life Bike and Run is about much more than a single day of competition. It serves as a powerful reminder that the journey toward better health is more enjoyable and sustainable when shared with loved ones.

By inspiring families and communities to step outdoors, Sun Life continues to champion a healthier, brighter future for every Filipino. Making physical activity a natural part of everyday lives remains a core priority. The event stands as a testament to the power of community-driven wellness initiatives in promoting long-term health improvements.