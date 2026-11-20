Edgar Sandigan issued a public apology after allegedly striking clown Chupetin. Art Box Entertainment condemned the violence during the November 18 EuroXtreme show in General Santos City.

Edgar Sandigan, a municipal councilor from Sultan Kudarat, issued a formal public apology following allegations that he physically attacked a foreign performer during a circus event. The incident occurred on November 18, 2026, at a show in General Santos City, sparking immediate condemnation from the hosting company and drawing attention from national government officials.

The EuroXtreme Show Incident Details

Art Box Entertainment confirmed on Thursday that one of its performers, known as Chupetin, was struck by an audience member during the November 18 performance of EuroXtreme Circus Carnavale. The company stated that the attacker was identified as Councilor Sandigan, who was present in the audience at the time of the altercation. Art Box Entertainment emphasized that such violence is completely unacceptable and does not tolerate any acts of aggression toward their staff.

Also read Cebu Councilor Demands GPS Data for Libreng Sakay PUV Operators

The entertainment firm, which organizes family-friendly shows, described the event as a safe space for both performers and guests. They stressed that the safety and dignity of their team remain their top priority. The company reported the incident to the proper authorities and vowed to cooperate fully with any official investigation. Despite their efforts, concerned police units in General Santos City had not yet responded to inquiries as of the posting time.

Conflicting Accounts of the Assault

The Cordero Law Office, which represents Councilor Edgar Sandigan, released a statement on Thursday disputing the nature of the attack. They claimed that Chupetin struck Sandigan on the head during the performance, causing the councilor to react instinctively. The law office described the councilor's actions as unintentional and caught off-guard, rather than a premeditated assault. This account directly contradicts the initial narrative that Sandigan punched the clown first.

Advertisement

According to the legal statement, the incident took place during a show organized by Art Box Entertainment OPC, which is managed and owned by Ms. Kimberly Lee. The representation stated that Mr. Sandigan was surprised by the clown's movement and reacted without malice. They emphasized that the physical contact was a reflex rather than an aggressive act initiated by the councilor. This perspective frames the event as a mutual misunderstanding rather than a one-sided attack.

Official Government and Legal Response

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla addressed the situation by telling GMA News Online that his department would look into the incident. His involvement signals that the matter has reached a level of concern requiring federal oversight. The Department of the Interior and Local Government typically monitors such events to ensure that local officials adhere to standards of conduct, especially when public safety is questioned.

Councilor Sandigan is associated with President Quirino, as noted in the public apology released by his legal team. The involvement of such a high-profile political figure adds a layer of complexity to the local law enforcement response. Authorities are expected to review footage and witness statements to determine the exact sequence of events. The case highlights the challenges of maintaining order in public entertainment venues where crowds are dense and unpredictable.

Settlement and Public Apology Issued

Following the immediate aftermath of the event, the Cordero Law Office stated that Mr. Sandigan personally went to apologize to Chupetin. He also apologized to the management of Art Box Entertainment OPC and the carnival audience. The legal team claimed that the matter was effectively settled, which included recompense for the performer and the company. This private settlement was intended to resolve the dispute before it escalated further.

Advertisement

Art Box Entertainment responded to the apology by reiterating that their performers come from different nations and have performed in many countries globally. They noted that none of their staff had ever been publicly attacked in the middle of a show in front of an audience before. This history underscores the uniqueness and severity of this particular incident. The company maintains that physical violence is never a solution to any problem.

Broader Tour and Safety Implications

The EuroXtreme Circus Carnavale is part of a larger tour that has already covered 17 cities in the Philippines. The second leg of this tour began in General Santos City, where this violent altercation occurred. The incident raises serious questions about security protocols at large-scale family events. Attendees and organizers must consider how to protect performers from unexpected audience aggression.

Art Box Entertainment continues to operate under the belief that their shows should remain sanctuaries of joy and safety. The Nov 18, 2026 date marks a significant point in their operational history due to this breach of trust. The resolution through apology and recompense may not fully satisfy all parties, particularly given the conflicting narratives. The official stance remains that such acts will not be tolerated in their future productions.

The response from the Interior and Local Government Secretary suggests that this case may serve as a precedent for handling similar disputes involving public officials. It clarifies that even local councilors are subject to scrutiny when their actions impact public order. The cooperation between the law office, the entertainment company, and government bodies will be closely watched. This case highlights the need for clear boundaries and respect in all public interactions.