Sudden power outage in northern Metro Cebu

Visayan Electric apologizes for the emergency power interruption caused by a major transmission line connecting Leyte and Cebu tripping, affecting 46 barangays in northern Metro Cebu, including Mandaue City, Consolacion, and Liloan.

A transmission line trip along the Leyte–Cebu line at 1:05 p.m. triggered NGCP's System Integrity Protection Scheme , cutting electricity to 46 barangays in northern Metro Cebu.

Visayan Electric apologized for the emergency outage, which hit Mandaue City, Consolacion, and Liloan, disrupting traffic lights and businesses along several major roads. Visayan Electric and grid officials fully restored power by 1:33 p.m. after 28 minutes, advising the public to remain cautious near ongoing line repairs





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Power Outage Transmission Line Tripping Visayan Electric System Integrity Protection Scheme Northern Metro Cebu

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