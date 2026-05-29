Subaru unveils Crosstrek e‑Boxer Hybrid at Philippine International Motor Show

Subaru will showcase its new Crosstrek e‑Boxer Hybrid at PIMS 2026, featuring a 2.0‑liter engine, Lineartronic CVT, AWD with X‑Mode, advanced EyeSight safety suite, and a spacious, tech‑rich interior.

Subaru is set to make its debut at the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) next week, unveiling the all‑new Subaru Crosstrek e‑Boxer Hybrid. The vehicle marks the second hybrid model that Motor Image Pilipinas, the brand's official distributor in the Philippines, will introduce to the local market.

Following the Forester e‑Boxer, the Crosstrek expands Subaru's electrified portfolio with a blend of rugged engineering and fuel‑saving technology designed for both city commutes and off‑road adventures. The new Crosstrek is powered by a 2.0‑liter gasoline engine that drives the e‑Boxer hybrid system, delivering a combined output of 154 horsepower and 196 newton‑metres of torque.

While the official fuel‑efficiency figures have not been released, the powertrain is paired with Subaru's Lineartronic continuously variable transmission and the Subaru Intelligent Drive suite, which automatically calibrates engine response and power distribution according to real‑time driving conditions. An Active Torque Split all‑wheel‑drive system works in concert with a dual‑function X‑Mode, providing instantaneous torque adjustments for optimal traction on mud, gravel, and uneven surfaces.

This setup ensures that the Crosstrek retains the brand's reputation for dependable off‑road capability while offering the efficiency benefits of hybrid technology. Inside the cabin, Subaru has equipped the Crosstrek with an 11.6‑inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones. A panoramic glass sunroof comes as a standard feature, adding a sense of openness to the interior.

Cargo capacity is generous, with up to 1,297 litres of storage space when the rear seats are folded down, making the vehicle practical for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Safety is enhanced by the latest iteration of Subaru's EyeSight driver‑assist suite, which now incorporates a wide‑angle monocular camera capable of more accurately detecting pedestrians and cyclists.

The system includes adaptive cruise control, lane‑keep assist, and an emergency driving stop feature that can bring the vehicle to a safe halt if a collision is imminent. At launch, the hybrid Crosstrek will be offered in Citron Yellow Pearl and Sand Dune Pearl. Pricing details are pending, but the model is expected to roll out on June 4, 2026, at the World Trade Center Manila during PIMS 2026.

Enthusiasts are encouraged to watch for further updates as the event approaches





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Philippine International Motor Show E‑Boxer Technology Subaru Eyesight Off‑Road SUV

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jetour Auto Philippines opens new dealership in Calasiao, PangasinanJetour Auto Philippines expands to northwest Luzon with a new dealership in Calasiao, Pangasinan, featuring sales and service support including EV servicing. The facility is the brand's latest step as it ranks second-best-selling plug-in hybrid brand in April 2026 and 13th overall in Q1 2026.

Read more »

The hybrid Hyundai Staria hints at a PH release once againIs this finally it?

Read more »

Britain at a moment of consequence amid hybrid attacks, spy chief warnsGCHQ Director Anne Keast-Butler delivers her inaugural annual lecture in The Fellowship Auditorium at Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire, Britain May 27, 2026.

Read more »

BYD Dolphin G DM-i Plug-in Hybrid to Launch in EuropeThe BYD Dolphin G DM-i plug-in hybrid is confirmed to launch in Europe later this year. The new electrified hatch is expected to deliver over 1,000km of driving on a full charge and a single tank of gas, with a 1.5-liter generator and a battery between 8kWh and 13kWh. A front-mounted single-motor setup has also been confirmed for the hybrid Dolphin.

Read more »