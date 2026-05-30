Students in Cebu Express Mixed Reactions to Charter Change Proposals

Students in Cebu, Philippines, have expressed mixed reactions to proposed charter change amendments, which include lowering the presidential age requirement to 35, extending presidential terms, and cancelling the 2028 presidential elections.

Students in Cebu expressed mixed reactions to alleged proposals to amend the 1987 Constitution following claims raised by Sen. Imee Marcos during a plenary session.

Several students interviewed by SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, shared their views on the alleged constitutional amendments, which reportedly include lowering the minimum age requirement for presidential candidates to 35, extending presidential terms until 2031 and cancelling the 2028 presidential elections. Charter change, also known as Cha-cha, is the political and legal process of amending or revising the 1987 Constitution. Proposed changes typically involve provisions related to government structure, term limits and economic policies.

Some students opposed the alleged amendments, arguing that the changes could benefit politicians more than the Filipino public. Hans Repalda, a political science student from Cebu Normal University, expressed concern, saying the alleged amendments appeared politically motivated rather than intended to improve the welfare of Filipinos. A student from Cebu Institute of Technology, who requested anonymity, likewise opposed the alleged proposal to cancel the 2028 presidential elections, stressing the importance of allowing Filipinos to exercise their right to vote.

However, another student said constitutional amendments could still bring meaningful reforms to the country. The student said constitutional reforms should undergo thorough public consultation and remain aligned with the interests of ordinary Filipinos. On May 25, Sen. Imee Marcos presented a video alleging that officials in the administration of her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., along with some lawmakers, were pushing for amendments to the 1987 Constitution to extend term limits and increase the minimum age requirement for presidential candidates.

The video also claimed that allies of the President in the Senate were using Charter change efforts as a way to prevent Vice President Sara Duterte from running in the 2028 presidential election. Despite their differing views, the students agreed that any proposed constitutional changes should prioritize the welfare of Filipinos and uphold transparency in governance. Cha-cha has long been a contentious issue in the Philippines.

Supporters argue that it could introduce political and economic reforms, while critics warn that it may be used to weaken democratic safeguards and extend the tenure of elected officials





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Charter Change Constitutional Amendments Presidential Elections Term Limits Government Structure

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