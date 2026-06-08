Strong Earthquake Strikes Southern Mindanao, Causes School Damage but No Casualties

A tectonic earthquake with a magnitude not specified in the report struck southern Mindanao, Philippines, causing structural damage to schools and commercial buildings but no casualties, thanks to students and staff being outdoors during flag ceremonies. Authorities are assessing damage and warning of aftershocks.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( PHIVOLCS ) reported a tectonic earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m., with its epicenter located approximately 32 kilometers south-southwest of Maasim, Sarangani, at a depth of 33 kilometers.

The agency warned that damage and aftershocks were expected following the powerful tremor. As authorities continued to assess the full extent of the damage and possible casualties, social media posts and initial reports revealed significant impacts across the region, particularly affecting schools, commercial establishments, and various structures. Among the most serious incidents was the partial collapse of a building at Matanao National High School in Matanao, Davao del Sur, roughly 120 kilometers northeast of the epicenter.

School officials confirmed that all students, teachers, and parents present were safe because they were outside the buildings attending a flag ceremony when the earthquake struck. A statement posted on social media clarified, "The school clarifies that all students, teachers and parents are safe.

" In Davao City, approximately 150 kilometers northeast of the epicenter, students at Sta. Ana Central Elementary School were dismissed and allowed to go home with their parents or guardians after strong shaking interrupted their flag-raising ceremony on the first day of classes. The Davao City government subsequently suspended classes at all levels in both public and private schools, as well as work in local and national government offices, as a precautionary measure.

Further west along the coast of Davao Occidental, about 130 kilometers north-northeast of the epicenter, video footage from Mahayahay Elementary School captured teachers and students experiencing violent shaking during their flag ceremony. In a dramatic scene, a makeshift structure at the school collapsed as pupils took cover in open grounds nearby. The Department of Education stated that school personnel immediately implemented established safety and disaster preparedness protocols to ensure the protection of learners and staff.

The tremor also caused considerable property damage in commercial areas. In Davao City, hundreds of soft-drink bottles were shattered after stacks of beverage cases toppled inside a store, according to reports from GMA Regional TV One Mindanao. In General Santos City, about 70 kilometers northeast of the epicenter, several parked vehicles were crushed outside Plaza Nova after being struck by falling debris during the earthquake.

Videos circulating on social media also showed apparent structural damage near the parking area of SM Gensan following the quake. Meanwhile, in Malalag, Davao del Sur, about 140 kilometers northeast of the epicenter, students and school personnel at Davao del Sur School of Fisheries resumed their flag ceremony after the shaking subsided, with video footage showing participants remaining outdoors as the earthquake was felt across much of Mindanao.

Disaster management authorities were conducting rapid damage assessments in affected provinces, while officials repeatedly warned that aftershocks remained possible in the aftermath of the major seismic event. The widespread impact highlighted the region's vulnerability to earthquakes and the importance of preparedness, especially in schools where students and staff were able to evacuate in time, preventing potential casualties.

Local governments acted swiftly to suspend classes and non-essential work, emphasizing the need for continuous evaluation of infrastructure resilience and emergency response protocols in earthquake-prone areas of southern Mindanao





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Earthquake Mindanao PHIVOLCS School Collapse Aftershocks Damage Assessment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Sarangani, Triggers TsunamiWarning in MindanaoA strong magnitude 7.0 earthquake off Sarangani province has prompted Phivolcs to issue a tsunami warning and order immediate evacuations for coastal areas across multiple Mindanao provinces.

Read more »

Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Mindanao; Marcos Orders Full Government ResponseA magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Sarangani, Mindanao, prompting President Marcos to mobilize disaster response, suspend classes, and assure public of government assistance.

Read more »

Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Causing Property Damage and Prompting Emergency ResponseA 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao, leading to property damage, student injuries, and a mobilized humanitarian response including Red Cross volunteers and government suspensions for safety assessments.

Read more »

Massive Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Causing Significant DamageThe Department of Education (DepEd) instituted a new school calendar for the school year 2026-2027, and just a few minutes after half past seven in the morning on the first day of the new school calendar, a massive earthquake struck offshore General Santos City in Mindanao. The earthquake caused massive damage to infrastructure in the city, and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) upgraded the magnitude to 7.8, while global networks downgraded to the same magnitude. The energy released by a magnitude 8.0 earthquake is about 33 times more powerful than that released by a magnitude 7.0.

Read more »