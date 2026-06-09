Strong Earthquake Hits Mindanao: Flights Canceled, Airport Opens for Relief Operations

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off Sarangani, Mindanao, prompting flight cancellations and limited airport operations for humanitarian flights. The death toll reaches 35, and relief efforts are underway.

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani Province in Mindanao early Monday morning, June 8, 2026, causing widespread damage, infrastructure disruption, and a rising death toll.

The tremor, which occurred at 7:37 a.m., prompted immediate response from government agencies and led to the suspension of commercial flights to and from General Santos City. As of Monday evening, the Office of Civil Defense reported at least 35 fatalities, with many injured and missing. The earthquake also triggered a tsunami warning for nearby coastal areas, forcing evacuations and suspending classes and work in several regions.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded multiple aftershocks, adding to the anxiety of residents. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) swiftly ordered the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to facilitate relief efforts by keeping General Santos Airport accessible for military, government, and humanitarian flights despite the initial suspension of operations.

In response to the calamity, Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez, acting on the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., ordered the CAAP to lift the temporary suspension of airport operations at General Santos Airport. The airport reopened for limited operations as of June 8 at 3:00 PM, allowing only government, military, and humanitarian flights to land and take off.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued effective from June 8 at 3:00 PM until June 11 at 6:00 PM, advising all other flights to coordinate with their airlines. Lopez emphasized the need for swift and continuous response to assist affected communities. He also directed CAAP to ensure the structural integrity of the airport and account for all personnel and their families, many of whom were directly impacted by the earthquake.

The DOTr committed to extending assistance to airport employees affected by the disaster. Commercial airlines, including Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines, announced flight cancellations due to the earthquake and subsequent operational restrictions. Cebu Pacific canceled flights 5J 993/994 (Manila-General Santos-Manila) on June 10, and flight 5J 4843/4844 (Iloilo-General Santos-Iloilo) on the same day, as well as other affected routes. Philippine Airlines canceled all flights to and from General Santos City from June 9 to 11, including PR 2357/2358 (Cebu-General Santos-Cebu).

Passengers were advised to contact their airlines for rebooking or refund options. The earthquake's impact extended beyond aviation, damaging buildings, roads, and utility services across Mindanao. Local governments activated emergency protocols, setting up evacuation centers and distributing relief goods. The Philippine Coast Guard and military deployed assets for search and rescue operations.

As aftershocks continued, authorities urged caution and reminded the public to stay vigilant. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing assessments of damage and casualties. Relief efforts are expected to intensify in the coming days as the full extent of the devastation becomes clear





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Earthquake Mindanao General Santos Flight Cancellations Humanitarian Response

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