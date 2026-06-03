Street Vendors Sell School Supplies at Low Prices

Street vendors in Ylaya are selling school supplies at low prices, with notebooks starting from P15 and crayons priced at P50 to P80. The vendors are encouraging the public to buy now as prices may increase before the school year starts.

In a report by Jhomer Apresto on Unang Balita on Wednesday, Ben Jhon Ballos, a street vendor, said that they started selling school supplies as early as the second week of May.

According to the price list in Ylaya, notebooks can be bought for P15 to P35 for elementary to senior high school, while those for college cost P230. Art supplies such as crayons are priced between P50 to P80, while ballpens cost around P10 each, but can be bought in bundles of four for P25. Scissors are also available for prices ranging from P15 to P70.

Additionally, black shoes are being sold for P400 to P500. Ballos assured that despite the low prices, they ensure that the school supplies they sell are safe for children to use. He said that while sales have been slow, it's because some students have not yet received their school assignments from their teachers, resulting in only a few items being bought.

The vendors are encouraging the public to buy school supplies now as prices may increase as the school year approaches





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Street Vendors School Supplies Low Prices Ylaya Back To School

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