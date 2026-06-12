Strawberry Success in the Tropics: How a Young Farmer Defied the Odds in Butuan City

In the face of extreme heat and skepticism, Versandear Abuzo transformed a 'futile' idea into a thriving strawberry farm in Butuan City. With support from the Department of Agriculture's Young Farmers Challenge and the Butuan City Agriculture and Veterinary Department, he leveraged the highland microclimate of Barangay Anticala to cultivate ever-bearing strawberry varieties year-round. The RV Strawberry Farm now sells fresh berries, runners, and value-added products, generating significant income and serving as a learning site for agriculture. His journey underscores the potential of youth entrepreneurship, government assistance, and adaptive farming in addressing climate and food security challenges.

Butuan City - In a region where the heat index frequently soars to a blistering 47 degrees Celsius, the idea of harvesting fresh strawberries sounds more like a mirage than a viable business plan.

Yet, in the rugged highlands of Barangay Anticala, farmer Versandear Abuzo is proving that with the right altitude and a bit of digital hustle, the red gems of the north can thrive in the heart of the southern Philippines. Abuzo's journey from a shopping mall employee in Cagayan de Oro City to a pioneering 'agripreneur' began in 2022. While his neighbors focused on traditional, often oversupplied crops like beans and eggplant, Abuzo identified a clear gap in the local market.

He wanted something distinct, something with high demand that Butuanons usually had to source from distant provinces like Bukidnon or Benguet. His choice? Strawberries. The secret to Abuzo's RV Strawberry Farm lies in its geography.

While Butuan's city center sits near sea level, Barangay Anticala is a far-flung mountain community with an average elevation of approximately 500 to 800 meters above sea level. This higher altitude creates a crucial microclimate: for every 1,000 meters of elevation, the temperature typically drops by about 6.5 degrees Celsius. This makes Anticala significantly cooler than the sweltering lowlands, providing the chill that strawberries crave. Abuzo utilizes 'ever-bearing' strawberry cultivars.

Unlike traditional strawberries that require specific seasonal triggers, these varieties are adapted to produce fruit year-round in tropical highlands, provided they are shielded from extreme direct heat. Abuzo didn't start with a massive estate. He began with a humble investment of just 50 Philippine pesos per strawberry runner. His breakthrough came through the Department of Agriculture's (DA) 'Young Farmers Challenge,' a competitive grant program targeting Filipinos ages 18 to 30.

The program provided him with essential seed capital, mentorship, and technical training to transform what many considered a 'futile' idea into a profitable reality.

'When I started, many people did not believe in my work,' Abuzo recalled. 'But the DA, and the Butuan City Agriculture and Veterinary Department (CAVD) supported me, not just with funds, but with training in everything from financial management to product labeling. ' Today, the farm is a thriving enterprise. Abuzo sells strawberry runners for 50 to 95 pesos each and fresh berries for 800 pesos per kilo.

To maximize his yield and income, he has diversified into value-added products like strawberry juice, jams, and even piyaya (a local flatbread) filled with strawberry spread. His monthly earnings now range between 15,000 and 30,000 pesos, far exceeding his previous retail salary. Unlike his neighbors who could easily swap tips on common vegetables, Abuzo often had to be his own expert. When plant diseases struck, he turned to the internet and specialized agricultural journals to find solutions.

This self-reliance has turned his farm into a 'Learning Site for Agriculture,' where he now shares his knowledge with aspiring farmers. Abuzo's story is a testament to the power of targeted government programs like the Young Farmers Challenge. It highlights how, with sustained support and a willingness to take calculated risks, the next generation of Caraganons can turn the challenges of climate and food security into a viable, sweet success.

His farm serves as a practical road map for other young Filipinos who dream of turning a 'crazy idea' into a profitable, sustainable career in agriculture





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Strawberry Farming Young Farmers Agripreneur Butuan City Department Of Agriculture Highland Microclimate Value-Added Products Food Security Climate Adaptation Philippines

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