Strait of Hormuz Sees Busiest Shipping in Two Months After US-Iran War Halt Deal

Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz surged to its highest level in two months following an agreement to end the US-Iran war, with 25 commercial vessels transiting on Thursday. Despite the increase, warnings about sea mines and unclear safety protocols persist, while hundreds of ships remain stranded in the Gulf.

Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz reached its highest level in two months following a diplomatic agreement intended to end the US- Iran conflict, according to tracking data released on Friday.

On Thursday, 25 commercial vessels passed through the strategic waterway, the most numerous daily transit recorded since mid-April. This figure represents a dramatic increase from the average of just over seven ships per day observed since early March, as reported by the marine monitoring firm AXSMarine. The resurgence was visibly apparent at the UAE port of Korfakkan, located just south of the strait, where an eyewitness described a queue of empty trucks stretching up to three kilometers.

At least four container ships were unloading at the facility, while other vessels were spotted on the horizon, seemingly waiting for their turn to dock. The spike in activity directly followed the announcement of an agreement between Iran and the United States to reopen the crucial chokepoint.

However, this progress occurred prior to the postponement of follow-up negotiations in Switzerland that were originally scheduled for Friday under the terms of the deal. Analysts note that the actual number of transits may be even higher, as some ships are suspected of disabling or falsifying their AIS transponder signals to avoid detection, a practice highlighted by AXSMarine.

The strait had been effectively closed after US and Israeli military strikes ignited the broader conflict on February 28, a period during which maritime authorities documented numerous attacks on commercial shipping. Despite the agreement, significant hazards persist. Global shipping associations have cautioned that the plan to resume normal traffic remains ambiguous and that conditions are still considered unsafe for vessels to exit the Persian Gulf.

Adding to the danger, the Pakistani navy issued a navigational warning on Friday reporting the sighting of a sea mine within the strait off the coast of Oman, urging all ships to exercise extreme caution. In response to the reopening, Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority has published new transit protocols for the 60-day period covered by the ceasefire.

Via a post on the social platform X, the authority mandated that all vessels must submit a transit request at least 48 hours in advance. It also announced a waiver of tariffs and Iranian insurance fees for ships passing during this interim period.

Meanwhile, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) confirmed that over 500 commercial vessels and approximately 11,000 seafarers remain stranded in the Gulf due to the conflict, with a total of 20,000 seafarers in the region having been affected overall. The initial closure had severely disrupted global oil markets, choking off shipments of energy and essential commodities like fertilizer.

The June 14 agreement triggered a rapid decline in oil prices, offering immediate relief to the energy and transport sectors, according to Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote. However, she warned that questions linger about the durability of the ceasefire, particularly following new strikes announced by Israel in Lebanon and the subsequent, separate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The potential for renewed fighting introduces continued uncertainty for the stability of the Strait of Hormuz and global trade flows





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