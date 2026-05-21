STOP Corruption Alliance seeks accountability in flood control projects in Duterte's first district

The Stand Opposition to Plunder (STOP) Corruption Alliance investigates the financial misconduct and irregularities in the 80 flood control projects along the Davao and Matina Rivers in Rep. Paolo 'Pulong' Duterte's first district.

The Stand Opposition to Plunder (STOP) Corruption Alliance welcomed a subpoena compelling the release of records of flood control projects along the Davao and Matina Rivers in Rep.

Paolo 'Pulong' Duterte's first district, from 2019 to 2022. According to a report, several flooded areas, such as Barangays Maa, Talomo Proper, Matina Aplaya, Matina Crossing, and Matina Pangi in District 1, and Sasa and Buhangin in District 2, were affected by severe flooding. The investigation aims to uncover the truth about the controversial projects, including the funds used, implementation, and any irregularities. Residents' lives and safety are at risk, as flood control projects are vital public safety measures





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Davao City Matina Rivers Rep. Paolo ‘Pulong’ Duterte Corruption Alliance Investigation In-Aid Of Legislation Government Corruption Stop Corruption Alliance Political Personalities Flood Control Projects Budget Zero Budget For Four Years

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