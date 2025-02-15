Stephon Castle Leads Team C to Victory in NBA Rising Stars Championship

San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle shines in the NBA Rising Stars event, leading Team C to the championship title and securing their spot in the All-Star Game tournament. Castle's performance alongside teammates Dalton Knecht, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Keyonte George, Ryan Dunn, and Trayce Jackson-Davis propelled Team C to victory over Team G League in a thrilling final game.

Stephon Castle led Team C to victory in the NBA Rising Stars championship game, securing their spot in the All-Star Game tournament. Castle, the San Antonio Spurs rookie, contributed 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists as Team C defeated Team G League 25-14 on Friday in San Francisco.

Joining Castle on Team C were Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers), Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies), Keyonte George (Utah Jazz), Ryan Dunn (Phoenix Suns), and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors). Castle shot 5 out of 8 from the field, and Keyonte George sealed the victory for Team C with a clutch 3-pointer to reach the target score. Earlier in the day, Team C advanced to the finals by defeating Team T 40-34 in the semifinals. George led Team C with 10 points, while Knecht contributed 7 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. The Toronto Raptors' Gradey Dick paced Team T with 12 points.In the other semifinal, Team G League edged out Team M 40-39 on a game-winning 3-pointer by Bryce McGowens. McGowens, who has played for the Portland Trail Blazers and their G League affiliate, Rip City Remix, scored 12 points. Leonard Miller, a Minnesota Timberwolves prospect representing the Iowa Wolves, led Team M with 14 points and 7 rebounds. Team C will now face Team Shaq in the second All-Star semifinal on Sunday, featuring LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), and Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns). The first semifinal will see Team Chuck, led by Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), take on Team Kenny, captained by Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)





