Stephen Miller Replaces Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff

President Trump appoints Stephen Miller as chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles. The move signals a combative stance toward the new Democratic Congress and a focus on immigration enforcement.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Stephen Miller will assume the role of White House chief of staff, succeeding Susie Wiles who submitted her resignation the previous night. This leadership change installs a longtime loyalist known for his hardline immigration policies into the administration's most powerful operational position. The appointment comes as the Republican Party faces a newly empowered Democratic Congress following significant midterm election losses.

Miller Named Chief of Staff

Stephen Miller officially replaces Susie Wiles as the top aide to President Trump, marking a strategic shift in how the White House will operate over the next two years. Miller previously served as deputy chief of staff for policy and is recognized as a key architect of the administration's restrictive immigration measures. He joins Trump's inner circle from his role overseeing a broad portfolio of policy initiatives, bringing decades of experience to the chief of staff desk. His promotion signals that the president intends to maintain aggressive executive actions despite political headwinds.

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Political Shift After Midterms

Susie Wiles offered her resignation on Thursday night, ending her tenure as the longest-serving White House chief of staff during Trump's first term and the first woman to hold the post. She had recently recovered from breast cancer treatment, a diagnosis she made public in March 2026, and was credited with running a disciplined campaign operation. While the timing follows substantial electoral defeats for Republicans, President Trump denied that the personnel change was a reaction to the midterm results. He stated that the decision was based on routine operational needs rather than dissatisfaction with the team's performance after the November elections.

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Immigration Policy Focus

Stephen Miller is widely viewed as the primary architect of the administration's aggressive immigration enforcement strategies, a stance that has drawn sharp criticism. Recent polling indicates that approximately 6 in 10 voters believe the administration's immigration actions have gone too far. Critics, including incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman Robert Garcia, have condemned Miller's approach as unconstitutional and harmful to communities. Garcia labeled Miller a target for investigation, citing his role in coordinating federal agencies to enforce immigration laws and suspend programs like the green card initiative.

Stakeholder Reactions and Next Steps

Susie Wiles expressed pride in her service to the president and the American people, highlighting achievements in border security, tax cuts, and economic strength. She will continue to work with Trump's political organization, maintaining her influence in Republican party affairs. Meanwhile, Stephen Miller has begun his new role, accompanying the president on a trip to Florida shortly after the announcement. The transition sets the stage for potential legislative conflicts and executive actions as the administration prepares to navigate relations with a Democratic-controlled Congress in the final phase of the term.