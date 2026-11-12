Stephen Curry Sidelined Two Weeks With Torn Oblique for Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry misses at least six games due to a torn oblique muscle, impacting the team's season performance and Curry's historic shooting stats.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined for a minimum of two weeks due to a torn oblique muscle, a significant setback for the franchise and the league's all-time leading three-point shooter. The team announced on Thursday that the 38-year-old veteran will undergo a re-evaluation after this period to determine his readiness to return to the court. This injury halts what has been one of the most productive seasons of Curry's distinguished 18-year career in the National Basketball Association.

Warriors Announce Curry Recovery Timeline

Curry's absence begins immediately, with the two-week recovery window meaning he will miss at least six scheduled games for the team. His first missed matchup is set for Friday when the Warriors travel to face the San Antonio Spurs. Coach Steve Kerr described the medical concern level as high, noting that abdominal tears often require extended healing periods. An MRI scan confirmed the severity of the injury, which explains the conservative timeline provided by the medical staff for the star player's return.

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The injury occurred during Wednesday night's game in Houston, where Curry departed early due to obvious physical discomfort. He was seen grabbing his right side above the hip while on the court, signaling immediate distress. His early exit ended an impressive eight-game winning streak for the Warriors and cast a shadow over a performance that had previously looked promising for the team's postseason hopes.

Impact on Curry Season Statistics

Curry has been a dominant force this season, averaging 27.8 points across the first 10 games of the campaign. However, his recent performance dipped sharply before the injury, as he scored only three points in 5.5 minutes of play during the loss in Houston. Despite this late-game struggle, his overall three-point shooting percentage remains exceptional at 45.7 percent. If he maintains this accuracy over the course of the full season, it would mark the highest three-point percentage of his entire professional career.

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The Warriors currently hold an 8-4 record, a solid start to the season. However, their performance has struggled in games where Curry was absent or had to leave early due to injury. In such contests, the team has managed a record of only 1-2, highlighting the critical dependency on the star guard's presence. His absence over the next two weeks will test the roster's depth and the coaching staff's ability to maintain their competitive edge without their primary offensive engine.

Next Steps for Warriors and Curry

The immediate future for Curry involves rest and rehabilitation as he works toward the two-week re-evaluation date. The Warriors must navigate the upcoming schedule without their leading scorer, including the critical upcoming matchup against San Antonio. The team's ability to adapt and win games in his absence will be a key metric for assessing their resilience. Fans and analysts alike will be monitoring the recovery process closely, given the importance of Curry's health to the organization's long-term goals.