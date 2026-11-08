Stephen Curry Breaks NBA Record with 41 Points in Warriors Overtime Win Over Magic

Stephen Curry recorded his 16th 40-point game after age 35, tying LeBron James for the NBA record as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Orlando Magic 126-119 in overtime on Saturday night.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry delivered a historic performance on Saturday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, leading his team to a 126-119 victory over the short-handed Orlando Magic. Curry finished with 41 points, including a critical three-point play in overtime that shifted the momentum irrevocably in favor of the home squad. The win marked the seventh consecutive victory for the Warriors, highlighting their resilience despite significant statistical disadvantages on the glass and turnovers.

Curry Breaks Historic Scoring Record

Curry's 41-point output marked the second time this season he has scored 40 or more points, but the significance of the night extended beyond mere volume. His performance represented his 16th game with 40 or more points since turning 35 years old. This milestone allowed Curry to break a longstanding tie with LeBron James for the most such games in NBA history. The achievement cements Curry's status as one of the most enduring elite scorers in the league's modern era.

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Tense Overtime Moments Defined the Game

The final period was a tightly contested affair that required extra time to determine a winner. With the score tied and only 2:24 remaining in the extra period, Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva hit a three-pointer to give the visitors a 118-117 lead. The teams then exchanged misses until Curry seized control of the game with 1:38 left on the clock. He drove into the lane for an 8-foot floater, drawing a foul from Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.

Curry converted the subsequent free throw to give Golden State a two-point lead. Carter then missed two potential game-tying free throws, allowing Curry to extend the advantage further. Curry connected on a similar floater without contact, pushing the Warriors ahead 122-118. Yaxel Lendeborg capped off a strong night for Orlando with a dunk and two free throws, securing the final seven-point margin for the Warriors.

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Key Contributions From Warriors Roster

While Curry dominated the scoring column, other Warriors players contributed significantly to the team's success. Brandin Podziemski added 15 points, and Georges Niang contributed 11 points to the offensive effort. Draymond Green played a pivotal playmaking role, recording a game-high 13 assists alongside six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Green's impact on the court was substantial despite his minimal scoring output of just two points, demonstrating the team's reliance on his defensive and organizational skills.

The Warriors overcame substantial challenges to secure the win, including being outrebounded 24-3 on the offensive boards and outscored 26-10 off turnovers. These statistics underscore the importance of efficient half-court execution and clutch shooting in close contests. The victory was particularly notable given the difficult path the team navigated through the fourth quarter and overtime period.

Magic Strong Effort Despite Absences

The Orlando Magic put up a fierce fight, connecting on 18 three-pointers in the game, which included five made by Tristan da Silva. Franz Wagner paced Orlando with 30 points and also recorded 11 assists, completing a double-double. Carter contributed a double-double of his own with 19 points and 11 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass. Jamal Cain added 12 rebounds and 12 points, while Anthony Black contributed 18 points.

Orlando's performance was particularly impressive given the absence of key teammates Desmond Bane due to illness, Paolo Banchero with a sprained right ankle, Jonathan Isaac for left knee management, and Jalen Suggs with a bruised right knee. The Magic had led by 16 points at halftime but saw a 37-point explosion from the Warriors in the third period. The game featured 12 ties in the final period, culminating in a last-second tip-in by Cain that forced overtime before Curry's heroics sealed the deal.

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Game Context and Season Implications

This victory continues the Warriors' strong trajectory, with the win serving as their seventh straight. The team's ability to overcome turnovers and rebounding deficits highlights their adaptability and depth. For Curry, the record-breaking performance adds another layer to his legacy in San Francisco. The game showcased the enduring competitive nature of the NBA, where individual brilliance can overcome significant team deficits and statistical disadvantages.