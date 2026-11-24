Virginia and Oregon filed lawsuits against SpaceX Super Intelligence, alleging Grok produces child sexual abuse material and nonconsensual sexual images without adequate safeguards. The states seek damages and court orders under consumer protection laws.

Virginia and Oregon sued Elon Musk's SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp on Monday, alleging the company profited from an AI feature that produces child sexual abuse material and other nonconsensual sexual images from photographs while failing to put safeguards in place to stop it.

The lawsuits, filed in state courts, accuse SpaceX of misleading consumers about Grok's safety and failing to put adequate safeguards in place while promoting its "spicy mode.

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Spicy Mode Allows Nude Image Generation

" That mode allows users to take an existing photograph of a person and generate a sexual or nude image or video, according to the lawsuits. The two states are seeking damages, penalties and court orders forcing the company to stop violating state law. Virginia's lawsuit asks for $2,500 for each willful violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act, with an exact number to be proven at trial.

It also asks a judge to prevent further violations and force the defendants to give up any ill-gotten gains. The Oregon lawsuit makes a similar request. Several state attorneys general had announced investigations into Grok over similar claims in recent months, but Virginia and Oregon were the first states to sue. The attorneys general brought their separate but similar cases under their states' consumer protection statutes.

The lawsuits name as defendants several Musk companies and subsidiaries, including SpaceX, the social platform X, and SpaceX Super Intelligence, or SpaceXSI, the AI subsidiary of SpaceX. Grok is available to users of X, the social media platform that is a subsidiary of SpaceX.

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In a statement posted on X on Monday that did not directly address the lawsuits, the platform's safety team said it had taken action to block prompts that could generate this type of imagery and worked with law enforcement to pursue people who use the platform to make it.

SpaceX Safety Team Blocks Harmful Prompts

"The people who tried to use Grok Imagine to generate this material did so by deliberately violating our Terms of Service and working aggressively to circumvent our safeguards," the company posted. In a separate statement, SpaceXSI said sexual content involving minors, whether real or AI-generated, is abhorrent.

"It has no place on X or in Grok, and neither do explicit images of real people made without their consent," the company said. It added that if users try to break safeguards to generate nonconsensual content, it takes appropriate measures including actioning accounts and notifying law enforcement.

"Attempting to create this material is a serious crime, and the individuals who do it should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We will continue to work with the authorities via all available means to pursue these bad actors," the statement said. The company said it tests and adjusts protections as abusers change tactics. Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said in the lawsuit that the companies prioritized their business model over the safety of millions of people.

"To push its lagging product, Grok, to tens of millions of new users, it stripped out industry-standard safeguards and marketed a 'spicy mode' built to produce nudity," Jones said. "For these Defendants, weak safeguards were not a failure but a feature. " Jones said in a statement that state attorneys general are acting as a regulatory force in the tech industry, including on artificial intelligence, which has faced relatively little federal regulation so far.

"In the absence of federal action, AGs have stepped into the breach," Jones told Reuters in an interview ahead of Monday's filings. Grok, which can be accessed through X, rolled out image generation and editing features to all users in December 2025, according to the Virginia lawsuit. By January, the tool had sparked a global backlash after it became clear Grok users could create realistic-looking but fake sexualized images of people. Researchers warned that some appeared to depict children.

Virginia's lawsuit cites data from a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which estimated that between December 2025 and January 2026, Grok generated and posted on X millions of sexualized images, including more than 20,000 depicting children. As the Virginia lawsuit put it, "X was flooded with sexualized content, primarily of women.

Grok Moderation Inconsistent And Flawed

" Investigators from the attorney general's office in Virginia found that Grok's image moderation was inconsistent, and that the bot would advise users on how to circumvent the moderation measures by avoiding words that triggered it, according to the lawsuit. At least two countries, Malaysia and Indonesia, announced temporary bans, and other nations said they were launching or widening investigations.

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Beginning in January, Grok told users that its image generation features were only for paying subscribers, which did not stop the images' creation but allowed the company to profit from them, the lawsuit said. Virginia argued that most major AI developers designed their products so they could not be used to produce sexualized images to avoid the generation of nonconsensual content.

"Defendants declined to implement these safeguards. Defendants' published system prompt materials told Grok to 'assume good intent,' stated that terms such as 'teenage' or 'girl' do not necessarily imply underage, and imposed minimal restrictions on sexual content," the lawsuit said. The lawsuit noted that xAI marketed Grok from the outset as a tool that would answer spicy questions rejected by most other AI systems.

Virginia also argued X made false, deceptive or misleading statements in January about changes intended to prevent Grok from allowing users to edit images of real people in revealing clothes. Users could still create nonconsensual sexualized imagery through a standalone app and website, the lawsuit said. When users openly traded jailbreak prompts to get around limits, Musk's companies failed to promptly address the exploits, the Virginia lawsuit alleged.

In mid-January, xAI said it restricted image editing in Grok and blocked users from generating images of people in revealing clothing where it is illegal. SpaceX acquired xAI in February and rebranded its AI division from xAI to SpaceX Super Intelligence in October. Reuters found in February that, even after new curbs, Grok continued to generate sexualized images of people even when users explicitly warned that the subjects did not consent.

The company did not address detailed questions from Reuters about Grok's generation of sexualized material. SpaceX is facing more than a dozen lawsuits brought by individuals who say nonconsensual sexual images of them as minors or adults were generated by Grok. In the UK, lawmaker Jess Asato is suing SpaceX after Grok users generated sexualized images of her. The company has denied the claims, arguing that obviously fictitious, AI-generated content cannot breach someone's right to privacy.

SpaceX Sues Users For Abusing Platform

The company has also brought at least three federal lawsuits against users it accuses of abusing the platform to create nonconsensual sexually explicit images and child sexual abuse material. SpaceX is suing at least two people in the US alleging they misused Grok to create child sexual abuse material. The lawsuits come at a time of growing concern about AI's risks for children, from its impact on brain development to the unhealthy relationships many young people have formed with chatbots.

States across the US have filed a growing number of lawsuits against social media and AI companies over harm they say the companies have caused to their residents. Both lawsuits draw heavily on news outlets' investigative reporting about the rollout of the tool, the backlash and the company's response to it.

Virginia's lawsuit, filed in a state court in Richmond, argued that the Musk companies violated the state's consumer protection law by misrepresenting that they implemented and enforced safeguards to protect consumers from exposure to harmful sexualized imagery on their platforms.

"When xAI allowed Grok's creators to sideline consent to turn a profit, they prioritized growth and engagement over safety, and they deceived the public about it. Today's filings are the first step towards holding this company accountable," Jones said in a statement.