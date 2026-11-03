Ridon Says Evidence Against VP Sara Will Speak for Itself Despite Defense Objections

House prosecutor Terry Ridon said the evidence against Vice President Sara Duterte will stand on its own merit even if she does not testify, as the defense objected to all prosecution evidence in the impeachment trial.

House prosecution team member Representative Terry Ridon said on Tuesday that the evidence against Vice President Sara Duterte will stand on its own merit whether or not she testifies in her impeachment trial.

He said the staggering weight of the evidence will probably speak for itself. Ridon was responding to Deputy Speaker Janette Garin's assessment that the prosecution could secure the 16 votes needed for conviction even if Duterte refuses to take the witness stand. He said they do not want to preempt the Senate impeachment court on this matter. The defense team's objection to the House prosecution's offer of evidence is not based on truth, Ridon said.

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Prosecution Confident On Evidence Weight

He said they already expected the defense lawyers to object to all pieces of evidence they submitted before the Senate impeachment court. Ridon told reporters that the defense objection is not based on what they had seen in the last couple of weeks. He said they will see how the defense will present their evidence and defense. The prosecution's remaining case, Article II, involves alleged unexplained wealth and inaccurate asset declarations.

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The formal offer includes all documentary evidence and witness testimonies presented in support of Article 2 of the impeachment complaint. Forensic accounting expert and lawyer Alexander Cabrera earlier identified approximately P817.87 million in alleged unexplained wealth involving Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Mans Carpio, from 2022 to 2025. A broader computation placed the amount at about P1.5 billion, which the defense has disputed.

Ridon said Duterte's defense lawyers objected to all the evidence they submitted including SALNs, bank records, insurance records, records from the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Anti-Money Laundering Council, among others. He said the defense has objected and they will leave it to the Senate impeachment court to make a determination on all the pieces of evidence. Ridon said the House prosecutors questioned the defense team's blanket objection.

Unexplained Wealth Charge Details Remain

He said it is somewhat laughable that they have a blanket objection to every single piece of evidence submitted by the prosecution. He added that the defense is defenseless is probably a good description of it. Ridon also said the prenup will not dispute VP Sara and her husband's undeclared assets.

Our hope is that the defense will answer each and every allegation, each and every piece of evidence that has been submitted for the consideration of the Senate impeachment court, he said. We will see when the Vice President takes the witness stand. He likewise cited a recent Social Weather Stations survey showing that 78 percent of Filipino adults considered it important for Duterte to testify. The surveys are clear.

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I think a majority of the nation would want to see the Vice President there explaining each and every part of her defense, particularly those properties that were not declared in her statements of assets, liabilities and net worth, the lawmaker said. Meanwhile, Ridon said the prosecution expects a shorter defense presentation following the withdrawal of three impeachment articles on October 13, leaving unexplained wealth as the sole remaining charge.

Defense Presentation Timeline Expectations Set

Our expectation is that they will need less time to present their evidence on this matter, he said. The prosecution expects the defense to submit its witness list by Wednesday or Thursday ahead of the trial's resumption on November 9.