Sta. Lucia Land Expects Strong 2025 Growth Despite Market Challenges

Sta. Lucia Land Inc. projects continued growth in 2025 despite challenges posed by high interest rates and concerns about a property slowdown. The company reported strong sales in 2024, particularly in second- and third-tier cities, and is investing heavily in development and land acquisition.

Sta. Lucia Land Inc., a property developer, expressed optimism about its performance in 2024, citing strong sales in second- and third-tier cities. David dela Cruz, the company's CFO, stated that 2024 has been another successful year, with financial results exceeding those of 2023. While specific figures are still under audit, he highlighted the consistent growth trend the company has experienced.

Dela Cruz acknowledged the challenges ahead in 2025, citing persistent high interest rates and concerns about a potential property slowdown. These factors are expected to impact the industry as a whole.In 2023, Sta. Lucia Land concluded the year with a profit of P3.73 billion, representing an 8.74% increase from the previous year's P3.43 billion. During the January to September period of 2024, the company's profit grew by 4.4% to reach P3.3 billion, compared to P3.16 billion in the same period of the previous year. Revenues also witnessed a 7.4% year-on-year increase, reaching P9.37 billion.Sta. Lucia Land has allocated a budget of P3 billion to P5 billion for 2024, primarily to fund development projects and land acquisition in strategic locations such as Laguna, Batangas, Bulacan, Davao, and South Cotabato. The company is actively pursuing joint venture agreements in Cavite, Iloilo, and Davao, focusing on developing contiguous land parcels and expanding existing projects. Exequiel Robles, President of Sta. Lucia Land, expressed confidence in the company's prospects for 2025, emphasizing its commitment to expanding its operations beyond traditional city centers. This targeted growth strategy aims to diversify the company's portfolio and address the increasing demand for residential communities in emerging areas. Robles projected a robust compound annual growth rate of 20 to 25% for the company's revenues, driven by this strategic expansion





