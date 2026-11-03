St. Luke's Medical Center Reports Data Security Incident Affecting Mobile App

St. Luke's Medical Center is investigating a data security incident that may have compromised personal information of patients and employees, but hospital operations remain unaffected. The National Privacy Commission is reviewing the breach notification.

St. Luke's Medical Center has disclosed a data security incident that affected its mobile application, potentially compromising the personal information of patients and employees. The incident was identified on October 29, 2026, according to a statement issued Monday.

The National Privacy Commission confirmed it received a personal data breach notification from St. Luke's on October 30. The healthcare provider, which operates hospitals in Quezon City and Taguig, said it recently identified unauthorized access to its mobile application, which is managed by a third-party service provider. On Thursday evening, St. Luke's announced that it had made its eHub application unavailable due to maintenance activities.

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St Lukes Isolates App And Engages Experts

In a subsequent statement on October 30, the medical center said it contained the issue after isolating the app and enlisted third-party cybersecurity experts to investigate.

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"On October 29, 2026, St. Luke's Medical Center identified a cybersecurity incident affecting a portion of the platform that supports our mobile application, which is managed by a third-party service provider," the statement read. "Upon detection, we immediately initiated containment and remediation measures. The affected platform was isolated and secured, and the mobile app was taken offline. We engaged independent cybersecurity experts to conduct a comprehensive forensic investigation and to further strengthen our security safeguards.

" St. Luke's did not specify the extent of any potential data exposure, but assured that critical patient data records are intact. "Our Electronic Medical Records and other core clinical systems are unaffected. The EMR is the heart of our patient information, holding the records our team relies on to care for our patients," the statement said. The incident was said to have potentially affected personal information regarding patients and employees.

Hospital Operations Remain Unaffected By Breach

The medical center said individuals whose personal information may have been compromised will be notified directly. It also said that hospital operations remain unaffected.

"St. Luke's sincerely apologizes for any concern this incident may cause and remains committed to protecting the privacy and security of our patients and employees," it said. The National Privacy Commission said it is currently reviewing the notification in accordance with established procedures for handling personal data breach notifications.

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NPC Completes Evaluation Of St Lukes Breach

The NPC added that it was unable to disclose further details, such as which application of St. Luke's was affected by the data breach, the number of patients and employees affected, and the severity of the breach itself, until the NPC completes its evaluation. The incident was first disclosed last Thursday, October 29, when St. Luke's reported a data security incident affecting its mobile application. The following day, October 30, the NPC confirmed receipt of the breach notification.

St. Luke's has stated that its eHub application was taken offline as part of the response. The medical center has not provided additional information about the nature of the unauthorized access or the third-party service provider involved. We have reached out to St. Luke's Medical Center's Data Protection Office for further information and clarifications. We will update this story if we get a response.