St. Luke's Medical Center-Global City Achieves Five-Star Green and Safe Health Facilities Accreditation

St. Luke's Medical Center-Global City has become the first private hospital in the Philippines to receive the highest five-star rating under the Department of Health's Green and Safe Health Facilities program, recognizing its excellence in sustainable operations, climate resilience, and environmentally responsible healthcare practices.

St. Luke's Medical Center -Global City (SLMC-GC) has been awarded a five-star Green and Safe Health Facilities (GSHF) accreditation by the Department of Health (DoH), a distinction that makes it the first and only private hospital in the Philippines to achieve this recognition.

The accreditation underscores the institution's leadership not only in clinical excellence but also in sustainable and environmentally responsible healthcare operations. According to a statement released by SLMC-GC, the GSHF program is a framework designed by the DoH to guide hospitals and primary care facilities toward climate resilience and environmental sustainability, with facilities rated from one to five stars based on adherence to established standards.

The hospital attained the highest possible rating by excelling in multiple critical areas: governance structures that support sustainability, water efficiency measures, rigorous sanitation and hygiene protocols, comprehensive healthcare waste management systems, environmental resilience planning, and superior indoor environmental quality. A pivotal factor in securing this five-star rating was SLMC-GC's complete transition to renewable electricity, a move supported by the implementation of energy-efficient lighting systems and broader carbon-reduction initiatives.

Beyond infrastructure, the hospital has woven sustainability into the patient experience; for example, admission kits now contain eco-friendly products crafted by local artisans and farmer groups, thereby supporting community livelihoods while reducing environmental impact. Dr. Dennis P. Serrano, president and chief executive officer of St. Luke's Medical Center, highlighted the intrinsic link between healthcare and the environment, stating, "By ensuring our facilities operate sustainably, we aren't just healing patients today-we are protecting the health of our communities for the future.

" This achievement positions SLMC-GC as a benchmark for private healthcare institutions in the nation, demonstrating that operational sustainability and world-class medical care can advance together. The GSHF accreditation serves as both a validation of current practices and a catalyst for continued innovation in creating health facilities that are safe for patients, staff, and the planet. As climate change and environmental degradation pose growing threats to public health, such initiatives become increasingly vital.

SLMC-GC's success illustrates a model where hospitals actively contribute to environmental stewardship while fulfilling their core healing mission, setting a precedent expected to inspire broader adoption of green standards across the Philippine healthcare sector. The accreditation process involves a rigorous assessment against the DoH's comprehensive criteria, and SLMC-GC's five-star rating reflects a deep, organization-wide commitment to integrating sustainable practices into every facet of its operations.

From energy and water use to waste disposal and supply chain choices, the hospital has demonstrated that meaningful environmental action is achievable even within the resource-intensive context of modern healthcare. This milestone not only enhances the hospital's reputation but also contributes to national goals of building climate-resilient health systems. By prioritizing sustainability, SLMC-GC is helping to secure a healthier future for the communities it serves, aligning its institutional values with the urgent need for ecological responsibility.

The statement concluded that this recognition is a testament to the dedication of the entire St. Luke's team and a reaffirmation of their mission to provide compassionate, excellent care while minimizing their environmental footprint. Moving forward, the hospital aims to maintain its leadership role and share best practices to help other institutions pursue similar green transformations.

The five-star GSHF accreditation is more than an award-it represents a philosophy that the well-being of people and the planet are inseparable, and that healthcare providers have a unique opportunity and obligation to lead by example in the transition to a sustainable future. This development is particularly significant in the Philippines, a country highly vulnerable to climate impacts, as it showcases how healthcare facilities can enhance their resilience while reducing their ecological impact, ultimately strengthening the overall health system's capacity to serve the population under changing environmental conditions





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St. Luke's Medical Center Green And Safe Health Facilities Department Of Health Five-Star Accreditation Sustainable Healthcare Renewable Energy Climate Resilience Environmentally Responsible Hospital Philippines Healthcare GSHF Accreditation

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