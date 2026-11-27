The Social Security System will release 45.26 billion pesos in 13th month and regular pension payments on December 1 and December 4. This initiative supports over 4 million pensioners ahead of the holiday season through two distinct distribution batches.

The Social Security System announced that it will release 45.26 billion pesos in 13th month and regular pension payments in two batches starting December 1. This distribution aims to provide essential financial support to retirees and beneficiaries during the upcoming holiday season. The state insurer confirmed that the first wave of payments will begin on Tuesday, December 1, ensuring timely relief for millions of account holders across the country.

First Payment Batch Details and Recipients

The initial distribution involves 25.33 billion pesos credited directly to the accounts of approximately 2.39 million pensioners. These beneficiaries receive their benefits through SSS and Employees' Compensation pension accounts via electronic transfer. This large-scale transaction underscores the organization's commitment to maintaining steady cash flow for its vast network of retirees and disabled workers.

Also read Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley Minimum Wage Earners to Get Increases Starting December

Second Batch Timeline and Bank Transfers

The second tranche amounts to 19.88 billion pesos and will be credited to recipients on Friday, December 4. This subsequent wave targets around 1.70 million pensioners who were not included in the initial grouping. The staggered approach allows for smoother processing of transactions and ensures that all eligible individuals receive their funds efficiently within a short timeframe.

Non PESONet Distribution and Postal Coordination

Separate from the main electronic transfers, the Social Security System will distribute 28.81 million pesos to over 3,798 pensioners using non-PESONet participating banks and physical checks. Victor Limlingan clarified that these specific pensioners will receive their funds on December 4. The organization has coordinated with the Philippine Postal Corporation to expedite the delivery of these checks directly to the registered home addresses of the beneficiaries.

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Victor Limlingan Statement on Benefit Relief

SSS president and chief executive officer Victor Limlingan emphasized that the distribution is a gesture of gratitude toward pensioners who contributed to the system during their productive years. He stated that the organization hopes this additional benefit brings joy and relief to them and their families this Christmas. His comments highlight the social mission of the agency to protect families against financial burdens resulting from old age or disability.

Pension Reform Program Increase Mechanisms

The increase in 13th month and December pensions is due to the implementation of the second tranche of pension increases under the Pension Reform Program. Under this program, pensioners receive annual increases of 10% for retirement and disability, and 5% for death and survivor pensioners every September from 2025 to 2027. This structured growth ensures long-term sustainability and adequacy of the benefits provided to members.

Eligibility Rules for Monthly Pension Equivalents

Retirement and survivor pensioners receive a 13th-month pension equivalent to their regular monthly pension amount. Total disability pensioners receive an amount equal to their monthly pension, excluding the medical allowance. Members' children receiving dependents' pensions are also entitled to the 13th-month pension. Partial disability pensioners may also receive it if they have a pension duration of at least 12 months.