SSS Prioritizes Pensioner Services, Lower Loan Rates, and Self-Employed Coverage in 2023

The Social Security System (SSS) in the Philippines has outlined key priorities for 2023, focusing on enhancing services for pensioners, reducing interest rates on salary and calamity loans, and expanding coverage to self-employed individuals.

MANILA, Philippines — The Social Security System ( SSS ) is focusing on improving services for pensioners, lowering interest rates on salary and calamity loans, and expanding coverage to self-employed individuals this year. 'We are now working to improve services for pensioners, to reduce the interest rate on its salary/calamity loan programs, and to pursue self-employed coverage,' SSS President and CEO Robert de Claro said in a statement emailed to The Manila Times on Sunday.

'We are reviewing our guidelines on the Annual Confirmation of Pensioners (ACOP) Program to simplify requirements and other verification processes for the convenience of our pensioners,' he added. The agency aims to address the concerns of elderly pensioners, particularly those over 80 years old, ensuring their continued receipt of pension benefits. De Claro highlighted that the SSS has 157,493 pensioners in this age group. 'Our review of the current guidelines include the analysis of age and geographical distribution of pensioners, authorizing additional means for ACOP compliance and using available SSS resources to facilitate compliance, such as by conducting home visits to pensioners through our branch or office personnel,' de Claro said. De Claro also stated that the SSS would work to reduce the current 10 percent per annum interest rate on salary and calamity loans. 'Given the consistent, solid performance of SSS' investment portfolio, it is now timely to revisit the interest rate of our salary and calamity loan programs toward reducing it to increase the cash proceeds from loan applications by qualified SSS members,' he pointed out. The SSS' annualized Return on Investment from 2021 to 2024 ranged between 5.8 percent and 6.6 percent, performing well even during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the agency's top official. On expanding coverage to the self-employed, de Claro said the SSS would improve collection compliance from various worker groups, particularly self-employed professionals like accountants, doctors, and engineers. This would involve working with the Professional Regulation Commission to explore cooperation opportunities and ensure SSS coverage for these workers. 'Our goal is to make them continue paying SSS contributions while they are gainfully self-employed even if they have reached 120 contributions already,' he said. 'These plans and programs reiterate our message last month prioritizing service excellence first and foremost while ensuring financial discipline and sustainability through an empowered SSS workforce,' he added





