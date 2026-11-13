SSL Unity Cup Quarterfinals: NU, UP, UST Lead Key Bracket Battles

Four teams vie for semifinal spots in the 2026 SSL Unity Cup quarterfinals at Muntinlupa Sports Center, with defending champion National University and UP seeking advantages.

Eight collegiate volleyball teams clash this Saturday at the Muntinlupa Sports Center for a decisive round of eight in the 2026 Shakey's Super League Unity Cup quarterfinals. The action features high-stakes matchups where four squads can advance directly to the semifinals while four others face elimination.

Defending Champion NU Seeks Quick Entry

The twice-to-beat defending champion National University looks to maintain its perfect record against group stage victim Letran in the day's headline game at 5 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs have won their first seven games and aim to sweep the Lady Knights to avoid a potentially dangerous deciding match.

Also read Mapua beats Lyceum 83-68 in NCAA Season 102 play-in, advances to quarterfinals vs Letran

NU head coach Normal Miguel emphasized the need for focus and humility. He stated that the squad will not waste their twice-to-beat advantage and plans to replicate their emphatic first-round sweep of the reigning NCAA champion. This momentum follows a Round of 8 victory over Far Eastern University.

Ateneo and Adamson Fight For Survival

Ateneo De Manila University attempts to force a rubber match against the twice-to-beat Lady Tamaraws at 1 p.m. The Blue Eagles seek payback after a straight-sets loss to Far Eastern University in the group stage. Captain Sophia Buena expects her team to work harder after their recent upset win over the University of the Philippines.

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Adamson University also fights for its tournament life in the 11 a.m. curtain-raiser against the twice-to-beat University of the Philippines. The Lady Falcons aim to build on their recent momentum gained from defeating the College of Saint Benilde. Top gunner Frances Mordi expressed excitement for the upcoming challenge against the Fighting Maroons.

University of Santo Tomas Maintains Unbeaten Run

Last year's runner-up University of Santo Tomas puts its unbeaten record on the line against the Lady Blazers in the 3 p.m. match. The twice-to-beat Golden Tigresses have won six consecutive games, including an 80-minute sweep of the College of Saint Benilde in the first round.

The Lady Blazers have dropped their last three outings and face a critical must-win scenario. If a deciding match is required for a Final Four seat, it will take place on Sunday at the same Muntinlupa venue. The competition is supported by multiple technical partners including the Philippine Sports Commission and Mikasa.

Viewers Can Access Live Quarterfinal Coverage

All matches in the 2026 Shakey's Super League Unity Cup are available live and on demand via PusoP.com and Solar Sports. The event features backing from Shakey's Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, and R&B Milk Tea. Additional technical partners include Asics, Rigour Technology, and 12 Beyond Production.