SSL Unity Cup: NU, FEU Battle for Top Seed in Crossover Quarterfinals

Defending champions National University and Far Eastern University clash in the SSL Unity Cup Round of 8 to determine seeding. Full details on UST and Letran matches included.

Undefeated defending champions National University and Far Eastern University are set to clash in a high-stakes crossover quarterfinal match on Saturday at the Playtime FilOil Centre in San Juan. This pivotal encounter in the 2026 Shakey's Super League (SSL) Unity Cup Round of 8 will determine which squad secures the top seeding for the next stage of the tournament. Both teams have already locked in twice-to-beat advantages after dominating their initial Pool E assignments, but the pressure is intensified by the need for favorable positioning.

The Lady Bulldogs of National University enter the match seeking their fifth consecutive title, having swept their first five games in the league's centerpiece competition. Their recent performance against Adamson University showcased resilience, as they overcame a first-set loss to win 18-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-22 on October 28. Lady Bulldogs head coach Norman Miguel has cautioned his roster against complacency, emphasizing that the team must correct the communication errors that cost them the opening set.

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Key Players and Coaching Strategies

Coach Miguel is placing significant trust in the trio of sophomore Sam Cantada, Arah Panique, and Vange Alinsug to counter the formidable offense of Far Eastern University. The Lady Tamaraws, who finished as bronze medalists last year, recently displayed overwhelming dominance by crushing College of Saint Benilde 25-14, 25-9, 25-17 to secure their own quarters bonus. FEU intends to match NU's firepower with a specialized net defense anchored by middle blockers Cla Loresco and Jaz Ellarina, along with versatile opposite spiker Ia David, who contributed three kill blocks in their previous outing.

Pool F Clash and Tournament Implications

Earlier on the same day, last year's runner-up University of Santo Tomas will attempt to preserve its perfect record and secure the No. 1 seed in Pool F against Letran at 1 p.m. The Golden Tigresses earned their quarters advantage by overcoming University of the Philippines in a hard-fought second-round match. UST winger Angge Poyos acknowledged that slow starts in the first set have been a recurring trend for the team, noting that bench players have been stepping up to stabilize performances when the starting lineup struggles.

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Letran enters the contest fresh off a dramatic five-set reverse sweep of Ateneo De Manila University, bringing their record to 1-1 and tying them with UP. The Lady Knights are motivated to secure the final quarters incentive, which would provide a significant strategic edge. UP faces a difficult scenario, needing a win in three or four sets against the winless Blue Eagles to claim a bonus in case of a three-way tie at 2-1 with UST and Letran. Ateneo also retains a slim chance to snatch the incentive if they win in straight sets or four sets while UST defeats Letran.

Match Schedule and Tournament Structure

The remaining matches of the day include Adamson and College of Saint Benilde, both sitting at 0-2, opening at 11 a.m. to determine their standing. The winner of the National University versus Far Eastern University matchup will advance to face the No. 4 seed in Pool F in the quarterfinals. The competition, supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Commission on Higher Education, features technical partners including Mikasa, Asics, Rigour Technology, Jersey Haven, Solar Sports, and 12 Beyond Production. All games are broadcast live and available on demand via PusoP.com and Solar Sports.